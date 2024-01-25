NHA Gets Green Key Certification for Sustainable Hospitality

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) at GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad, has recently achieved the Green Key Certification from the National Jury Green Key India and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE). This recognition positions Novotel Hyderabad Airport as the first hotel in South India and the third in India to receive this notable Environmental Certification.

Focusing on sustainability and guest well-being, Novotel Hyderabad Airport is committed to adhering to global environmental standards. The hotel emphasizes efficient energy and water consumption, waste reduction, and various eco-friendly initiatives to contribute to sustainable development. Notable features include EV Charging Stations, a Waste Water Treatment Plant, Energy Saving tags in rooms, Rainwater harvesting, a Green patch for providing herbs and greens to guests, and efforts to minimize food waste and optimize laundry water usage.

Sukhbir Singh, the General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, expressed enthusiasm about the Green Key Certification, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized with the Green Key Certification. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainable operations. Novotel Hyderabad Airport is dedicated to implementing eco-friendly practices without compromising on the exceptional quality of service and healthier stays for our guests."

The achievement underscores the hotel's ongoing efforts to be a responsible and environmentally conscious hospitality provider. Novotel Hyderabad Airport continues to work towards enhancing its environmental impact and contributing to broader social development.

The Green Key Certification is a globally recognized eco-label, typically awarded to hotels and resorts committed to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. Novotel Hyderabad Airport's accomplishment highlights its dedication to fostering a more sustainable and environmentally friendly operation within the hospitality industry.