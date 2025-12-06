New Bride Sings, But In-Laws Focus on Her Ghunghat

A video has gone viral showing a newlywed bride playing the guitar during her muh dikhai ceremony. The clip shows the bride, who, in some reports, is identified as Tanya Singh, seated among a group of women as she prepares to sing the 90s classic "Ek Din Aap" from Yes Boss. What catches immediate attention is not just her soothing voice or confident strumming but the traditional ghunghat—a veil—drawn over her face throughout the performance.

As she starts to strum, another woman is seen tugging repeatedly on the veil to lower it over her face. She sings anyway, lifting the fabric every so often to see her guitar, only to have it tugged back down. That contrast between the artistic expression of a young woman and the insistence that she hide her face resonates with audiences.

As the video went viral across Instagram and other social platforms, comments began pouring in. Many people praised the bride for her musical talent, calling her a "rockstar bride" since she added charm and individuality to a very traditional ceremony. To them, her calm confidence and skill transformed a simple muh dikhai into a memorable moment celebrating artistry.

But a large section of viewers called out what they saw as the overlooking of talent in light of unbending customs. Comments ranged from "This is still the reality of many Indian women" and "Why is the veil more important than her art?" to express discomfort with the scene. For these users, the constant adjustment of the veil symbolized how women are often expected to prioritize tradition over self-expression, even in personal, joyful moments.

The video, therefore, has become much more than a sweet clip of a bride performing; it has become a talking point about the balance between tradition and individuality in modern Indian weddings. Many still hold dear the customs such as ghunghat, but the moment underlined how even younger generations were finding subtle ways to express themselves within those very age-old frameworks. The bride's musical gesture, though simple, was heartfelt and a reminder that celebrations can be reinvented, and talent must shine—veil or no veil.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an intern at Deccan Chronicle