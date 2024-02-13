Mysore Saree Udyog Extends Legacy to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mysore Saree Udyog, a pioneer among India’s ethnic wear brands with a rich legacy of catering to an extensive consumer base in Bangalore, celebrated two months of its presence in Hyderabad with a spectacular event on February 9, 2024. The event took place at the new store in Jubilee Hills, serving as a testament to the brand's efforts to foster a deep-rooted connection with the Hyderabad audiences’ cultural sensibilities and sartorial preferences.

Esteemed figures from the fashion realm and notable personalities from Hyderabad graced the occasion, adding to its allure and reaffirming Mysore Saree Udyog's timeless charm across different age groups. The store showcases an exquisite array of pure silk sarees, lehengas, fabrics, ready-to-wear, unstitched salwar suits, blouses and dupattas. The attendees thoroughly enjoyed the event, expressing admiration for the splendid collection on display, its price points and the delightful ambiance.

A highlight of the evening unfolded with the enthralling live Karigari session, where master artisans wove their magic with intricate artistry, leaving spectators in a trance with their unparalleled craftsmanship. A standout moment was the performance by the talented violinist, Hemant Kashyap, whose soulful melodies enhanced the evening with an extra layer of elegance and charm, elevating the celebratory atmosphere of the event.

Mysore Saree Udyog’s foray into Hyderabad not only marks a strategic expansion but also symbolizes a steadfast dedication to enchanting new audiences while upholding its rich heritage. With its timeless appeal, Mysore Saree Udyog continues to captivate saree and fabric enthusiasts across the country and overseas, offering a blend of tradition and modernity.

The event was a resounding success, further solidifying Mysore Saree Udyog's continued legacy and expansion in Hyderabad.