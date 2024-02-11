Muzigal opens State-of-the-art Music Academy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Muzigal, India’s largest Music Education Platform, launched its state-of-the-art music academy in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad. Located in Pragathi Nagar(Hyderabad), the academy is spread over 1600 sqft and boasts of an unmatched ambience which is highly conducive to the learning of music including vocal and instrumental.

With a capacity to accommodate over 500 students, spread over multiple batches, the Music Academy at Pragathi Nagar will offer lessons in Piano, Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Carnatic Vocals, Hindustani Vocals, Western Vocals. For the inaugural month, post the launch of the Music Academy, Muzigal is offering 1-month of free music education with all enrolments.

Muzigal’s state-of-the-art academy is setting a gold standard in music education by providing a 360-degree framework in the music learning and teaching eco-system with online, offline and music instruments’ shop-front integrated into one platform.

Speaking at the launch of Muzigal’s Pragathi Nagar Academy, Muzigal’s Founder Dr. Lakshminarayana Yeluri said, “The Muzigal Academy builds on our mission of democratizing music education by giving learners access to a state-of-the-art learning center in their own community. This will represent the best learning and teaching experience one could hope for in music. It will cater to the widest range of courses in Indian classical and western music taught by expert music teachers. In addition to these, a structured curriculum, periodic assessments, certification, flexible fee payment plans, highly trained teachers, and easy access, make it learner-centric at heart.”