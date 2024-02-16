Must Visit Dubai Restaurants for Your Holiday Itinerary

Amidst the shimmering skyscrapers and pristine landscapes, Dubai stands as the beating heart of innovation and luxury, captivating global audiences with its unparalleled blend of tradition and modernity. The emirate's dynamic economy and thriving tourism sector have set the stage for a gastronomic revolution, making Dubai a global epicentre for culinary excellence. As it emerges as a hub for business, leisure, and cultural exchange, the city's culinary landscape reflects a diverse and cosmopolitan spirit.

Kashkank by Ranveer Brar - From the lush valleys of Kashmir to the sun-drenched shores of Kanyakumari, from the enchanting North East to the grand deserts of Rajasthan, Kashkan is a voyage to experience India through its culture, festivities, traditions, hospitality and the indelible flavours! It is a culinary odyssey curated by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, where he explores India's diverse landscapes and cultures to create a remarkable gastronomic journey. The restaurant is located in Dubai Festival city and is a crowd pleaser with Indian and global travellers.42 Midtown - Located in one of Dubai’s coolest lifestyle boutique hotels, Zabeel House The Greens, 42 Midtown joins Lah Lah and Social Company as a New York-inspired restaurant. The art deco-styled space features intimate dining booths, a very cool-looking bar and a year-round terrace. At the heart of 42 Midtown is the hero wood-fired oven, serving up a menu of classic dishes with complex smoky notes. The menu was created by chef Fabrizio Vermiglio and features bar bites, sharing appetisers, wood-fired artisanal pizza, grills, mains, and desserts.Eugène Eugène - Located inside Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Eugene Eugene, a magical garden-inspired venue draws inspiration from greenhouses and market halls in France. Eugène Eugène is a literal sanctuary in the heart of one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Dubai that opened doors in September last year. At the heart of Eugène Eugène’s style is a creative menu that’s been conceived by chef Gilles Bosquet, along with head chef Yannis Sgard, who are behind some of Dubai’s top restaurants. They include La Cantine Du Faubourg, Tagomago, Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy and more. Dishes on the menu include vanilla tomato tartare, truffle artichoke spinach salad, crozets a la truffle, sea bream a la plancha, as well as veal and tuna tartare.North Audley Cantine (NAC) - Hailing from Mayfair, Londoan, NAC opened its doors in Al Safa 1 in December 2023 with Parisian Bistro style cuisine. The modern restaurant features favourites like shakshuka with zaatar and feta from the weekend brunch menu, or the flamed aubergine and halloumi fries. For more filling dishes, there’s also the ahi tuna poke or the truffle burger.