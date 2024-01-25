Vengala Nikhila is Mrs. Golden Heart of South India 2024

Hyderabad: Vengala Nikhila, holder of prestigious titles such as Mrs. India Vivacious, Mrs. Telangana, and Mrs. Hyderabad 2023, has garnered further recognition by clinching the title of Mrs. Golden Heart of South India 2024. The crown was presented by Gopinath Ravi, esteemed Rubaru Mr. India, in acknowledgment of Nikhila's remarkable dedication to philanthropy.

The grand finale of GFSI 2024, organized by Wyndow Entertainments in association with ACTC, showcased an elegant display of grace and charm. Dazzling model and actress Amy Jackson, along with radiant actress Shreya Saran and other celebrities, graced the event as chief guests.

Nikhila showcased her commitment to social causes by actively participating in the Miss and Mrs. Golden Face of South India 2024 pageant. She led efforts to raise awareness about skin donation for acid attack victims and served as a mentor for all the finalists. Despite her role in the organizing committee, Nikhila went above and beyond, raising the highest funds among contestants for the Laxmi Foundation, a charitable organization supporting acid attack survivors.

The title of Mrs. Golden Heart of South India 2024 serves as a testament to Nikhila's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society. Her exemplary efforts in promoting awareness and raising funds for the Laxmi Foundation have not only earned admiration within the pageant community but also solidified her position as an inspirational figure for those aspiring to make a meaningful difference.