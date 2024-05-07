Minor Hotels appoints BrandsWeLove as its PR agency for India

Mumbai: Global hospitality group Minor Hotels has selected BrandsWeLove (BWL) as its public relations agency in India ahead of the debut of its flagship modern luxury brand Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in Jaipur, India, later this year. The appointment follows a competitive pitch, effective from 15 April 2024.

BWL will partner with Minor Hotels to increase awareness of its global portfolio of properties among Indian travellers, especially for its flagship luxury Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas and upscale lifestyle Avani Hotels & Resorts brands. The agency will support the hospitality group through strategic communications, including media relations, influencer engagement and on-ground activations. BWL will also promote Minor Hotels’ expansion in India, first with the Anantara Jaipur Hotel in Q3 this year and future new openings in the pipeline.

Marion Walsh-Hédouin, Global Head of Public Relations & Communications for Minor Hotels, commented: “India is becoming an outbound travel superpower as more Indian travellers broaden their horizons by heading overseas. India is one of Minor Hotels’ fastest-growing international source markets, and the country is an essential piece of our global expansion plan to capture a portion of the expanding domestic travel market, too, with the target of 50 new openings in India within the next decade. BrandsWeLove joins our team at a significant time for Minor Hotels as we gear up for the opening of the Anantara Jaipur Hotel, the first of many of our flagship brand in India. We are excited to tap into the agency’s luxury hospitality experience and the team’s strategic and creative thinking to tell authentic stories that build upon strong recognition of our brands among Indian travellers.”

Deepa Harris, Founder of BrandsWeLove, further confirmed how pleased they are to work with Minor Hotels, a globally recognised organisation with a legacy of impeccable hospitality. “Our focus will be to build on their already strong and differentiated positioning with brand narratives that command deeper affinity and desire.’’

BrandsWeLove is a boutique marketing and PR representation company. It operates in the ultra-luxury category and has expertise in the hospitality, tourism and lifestyle sectors. It has a client roster of marquee brands that are differentiated by their brand purpose, personalised and connected experiences and customer-centric excellence. BrandsWeLove has successfully established and positioned these brands for success in this market via a deep understanding and network of the media and influencer landscape. BWL has a history of delivering on clients’ visions and ambitions by focusing on the parts that truly provide value.