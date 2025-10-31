Michelin-Star Chef Joakim Prat Joins Roast CCx to Bring French Pastry to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Roast CCx, India’s most advanced cafe, merging innovation, craft, and culture, is set to elevate its culinary offerings with the arrival of Michelin Star awardee, Chef Joakim Prat, who will lead the brand’s Bakery & Pastry division starting 1st November 2025. Known globally as the “King of Éclairs”, Chef Prat brings with him a legacy spanning Nine Michelin stars and a mastery of modern French pastry.

Chef Prat’s illustrious career includes heading pastry at some of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants, including Can Fabes (3★), L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (2★), and The Greenhouse, London (2★). In 2015, he founded Maître Choux in London, the world’s first patisserie dedicated entirely to éclairs, choux, and chouquettes - cementing his reputation as one of the finest pastry chefs of his generation.

At Roast CCx, Chef Prat will take up the position of Corporate Pastry Chef, oversee new product development, and mentor the in-house team while introducing international training standards. He will also collaborate closely with the coffee, chocolate, and gelato divisions, crafting inventive, cross-category dishes designed to surprise and delight guests. Chef Prat will also be bringing experimental dining experiences to Roast - creating a playground for exclusive, dessert-forward adventures.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Chef Joakim Prat to Roast CCx,” said Hanumanth Rao Naineni, Founder of Roast CCx. “Our approach has been centered around never compromising, and Chef Joakim marks a pivotal moment in this approach. With his experience, accomplishments and excitement, ` we are confident to sail into the future - a future where Roast is at the forefront of not just desserts, but culinary excellence.”

Chef Joakim Prat added, “I visited Hyderabad, and India for the first time earlier this year to spend a few weeks at Roast, training their teams and bringing a slice of my experience to a new country. Roast CCx and their pastry laboratory truly took me by surprise - there were top of the line French machinery, luxury swiss chocolates and a team who had dedication, and a willingness to learn. This experience and my conversations with their team convinced me that this was an opportunity like no other, with a cafe like no other!”

Founded in 2019 by Hanumanth Rao Naineni, Roast CCx has grown from a single boutique coffee shop into a celebrated multi-outlet brand known for its uncompromising focus on craft, quality, and consistency. Its flagship, Roast CCx in Banjara Hills — a sprawling 60,000 sq. ft. destination with seating for 500 - features India’s first Loring S70 Peregrine industrial roaster, a 15,000sqft pastry laboratory, a private theatre, and a dedicated coffee experience centre, cementing their dedication to creating a holistic, world-class experience, right in the heart of Hyderabad.

With Chef Joakim Prat joining the kitchen this November, Hyderabad’s culinary scene is set to witness a dessert revolution like no other. One defined by Chef Joakim’s years of dedication to his craft, and Roast’s uncompromising commitment to their customers.