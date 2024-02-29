Mercure Hyderabad KCP Organises Beer and Kebab Festival

Hyderabad: Mercure Hotel Hyderabad KCP organises the much-anticipated Beer and Kebab Festival, inviting food connoisseurs and beer enthusiasts to embark on an unparalleled gastronomic adventure. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hyderabad, this festival promises to tantalize taste buds and elevate culinary experiences to new heights. This ongoing food festival is till 31st March 2024.

At the festival, guests will experience a celebration where the art of brewing meets the mastery of kebab-making, creating a symphony of flavours that delights the senses. With an exquisite selection of sizzling kebabs expertly paired with refreshing brews, every bite and sip offers pure culinary delight.

From the succulent Murgh Rosali to the aromatic Tandoori Pomfret, each kebab showcased at our festival is a testament to culinary finesse, meticulously crafted to captivate discerning palates. Complementing these tantalizing delights is a diverse range of beers, carefully selected to perfectly harmonize with the rich flavours of our kebabs. The menu is thoughtfully curated to ensure a delightful culinary journey for every guest, featuring an array of options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences each dish promises to tantalize your taste buds and leave a lasting impression.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Parag Shah, General Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said "We are thrilled to organize the Beer and Kebab Festival. This festival celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Hyderabad, combining traditional flavours with modern innovation. We invite guests to join us for an unforgettable evening of gastronomic delights."