Meet Top 10 Finalists of 12th International Young Chef Olympiad 2026

The 12th International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026, the world’s largest cooking competition for culinary students, has unveiled its Top 10 finalists, marking a major milestone in this globally celebrated gastronomic event.

Now in its 12th year, the Young Chef Olympiad continues to be the largest congregation of student chefs in the world, bringing together young culinary talent from 50 countries. YCO 2026 is being conducted across five Indian cities — Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune — from February 1 to February 6, 2026, with the grand finale scheduled in Kolkata on February 6. The winner of the Olympiad will be awarded a cash prize of ₹15 lakh.

The Top 10 finalists of the 12th International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026 represent a diverse mix of global culinary talent. Jomar T. Bernardo from the Philippines, Vioanagamage Rumira Reshan Piyasiri from Sri Lanka, Aavie Ng Shi Chuan from Malaysia, Kotamsetti Satya Teja from India, Rohan Chettri from Nepal, Dominic Thomas Grunoy from England, Georgios Aionnis from Sweden, Emma Gisele Biro from Canada, Enri Cuedari from Albania, and Ananya Madaan from Switzerland have secured their places in the final round of the prestigious competition.

These finalists represent exceptional skill, creativity, and discipline, having successfully navigated intense culinary challenges against peers from across the globe.

Kotamsetti Satya Teja from India is a Telugu student pursuing his studies at IIHM, Kolkata, and is among the Top 10 finalists.

The theme for YCO 2026, “Preserving the World’s Global Culinary Heritage through AI,” reflects the Olympiad’s evolution into a global knowledge and learning ecosystem, where technology, ethics, sustainability, and human creativity converge. The theme highlights the importance of protecting traditional cuisines while embracing innovation and forward-looking culinary practices.

Ahead of the main competition, seven participants showcased their national and traditional dishes at the United World of Young Chefs (UWYC) International Food Festival and Olympiad, held in Hyderabad.

As the competition enters its final phase, the Top 10 finalists will now compete for the coveted YCO title, demonstrating technical mastery, innovation, and a deep respect for global culinary heritage.