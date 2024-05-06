Bridging the gap between Parents and Children, Media Entrepreneur, Nikhil Taneja Announces A New Show ‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’

Media Entrepreneur Nikhil Taneja has created a wholesome chat series for vulnerable conversations between parents and children.

Trailer link: https://bit.ly/BAPYTrailer

Mumbai, May 2024: Media Entrepreneur and Gen Z-driven youth media company Yuvaa’s co-founder Nikhil Taneja, known for bringing out unconventional and thought-provoking conversations, is back with another talk show that aims to find a bridge between the ever-expanding generation gap between parents and their children. After the viral success of his chat series on positive masculinity, ‘Be A Man, Yaar’, Nikhil’s brand new show called ‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’, will be about ‘positive parenting’.

‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’ is a first-of-its-kind talk show that brings together six parent-child duos who try to work towards a #GenerationUngap, crying and laughing together by being vulnerable and opening up on some unconventional topics with each other, to overcome the loneliness that both generations feel but are unable to express.

With the idea of ‘Baat Karne Se Baat Banegi’, the show is an attempt to ‘Ungap’ the bridge between parents and children, and aims to inspire other families to have similar conversations at home and establish a better mutual understanding. Exploring themes like happiness, love & family, learning & self-improvement, empathy & kindness, sex & body-positivity, online safety, self-expression, inclusivity, gender equality, and mental health, the show is set to break some stereotypes and start healthy conversations.

Often, we have seen the difference in values, beliefs, and behaviours between the younger and older generations. This difference draws the parent-child duo apart, leading to conflicts, misunderstandings, and struggles between them, affecting their relationship throughout.

‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’ is an initiative to bring the parents and their children together and start the dreaded difficult conversations to strengthen their understanding and relationship.

Starting from Mother’s Day week and ending on Father’s Day week, the six-episode weekly talk show celebrates the vibrant dynamics of a parent-child relationship. All set to launch on May 8, 2024, on Yuvaa’s YouTube channel with fresh episodes airing every Wednesday, the show features a lineup of much-loved faces of the creator, media and entertainment ecosystem like Sheeba Chaddha & Noor Kumar Chaddha, Ahsaas Channa & Kulbir Baderson, Roshan Abbas & Ayatal Abbas, Abishek Kumar & M.V. Baalaji Sundar, Swastika Rajput & Renu Singh Rajput and Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia & Irinder Singh Ahluwalia.

Expressing his thoughts behind launching ‘Be A Parent, Yaar!’, Yuvaa Co-Founder and Media Entrepreneur, Nikhil Taneja said, “Last year, Yuvaa, in our proprietary research ‘Not All Gen Z’, that was built on insights of over 10,000 young Indians, we found that two-thirds of Gen Z are unable to talk to their parents about being lonely. So this series, Be A Parent, Yaar, is a first-of-its-kind attempt to bring parents and children together, by unbridging the gap between them through conversation and warmth and helping both generations feel less lonely.”

With the vision to start positive conversations, Nikhil concluded, “After the huge success of Be A Man, Yaar, I really hope that Be A Parent, Yaar also starts mental-health positive conversations among parents and children, kyunki.. Baat kaat karne se hi baat banegi!”

About Nikhil Taneja:

Nikhil Taneja is a Mumbai-based media entrepreneur known for his contribution to media, mental health and gender advocacy, and youth impact with passion. Co-founding Yuvaa, India’s first Gen Z-driven media organisation, Nikhil leads a movement of impact, collaborating with esteemed brands, non-profits, and policy entities to empower India's youth through storytelling and community engagement.

His commitment to reshaping conversations about masculinity shines through his popular show, "Be A Man, Yaar," fostering difficult conversations with influential figures like Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal on mental health and positive masculinity. The show serves as a catalyst for important dialogues. Beyond creative pursuits, Nikhil advocates globally, serving on the Board of Directors for international non-profit Girl Rising and contributing to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers initiative.

About Yuvaa:

Yuvaa is India's first Gen-Z-driven youth media, insights, and impact organization. Yuvaa believes in making important things interesting for young people, and works with the world’s leading brands and non-profits like Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, IBM, Tinder, YouTube, UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Save the Children, and more, across verticals of research, content, social media, college activations and events. Yuvaa creates meaningful content online and starts meaningful conversations offline on urgent youth issues like mental health, gender, sexuality, misinformation, and many more.

