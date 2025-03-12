MEBAZ Unveils “You Are The Occasion” – A Celebration Of Timeless Wedding Elegance

VIJAYAWADA: Famed Actress Varshini Sounderajan, Actress Preetie Sundar, Actor Jagdeesh Unveiled Mebaz’s Grand Wedding Collection Mebaz, the iconic name in ethnic fashion and exquisite designer wedding wear, proudly launched its much-anticipated wedding collection, “You Are The Occasion.” This stunning new line redefines wedding fashion with a mesmerizing range of ensembles for men, women, and kids.





The star-studded launch event was graced by renowned actress Varshini Sounderajan and Others, who unveiled the collection in style. Showcasing a breathtaking selection of intricately crafted bridal lehengas, regal sherwanis, and timeless wedding attire, the collection embodies a seamless fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Nekkanti & Sindhu Nekkanti from Mebaz, shared, “‘You Are The Occasion’ is more than just a collection—it’s a grand collection for Indian weddings. Our artisans have wholeheartedly curated designs that showcases luxury, sophistication, and heritage, ensuring that every family member finds the perfect ensemble for their big day.”





Continuing the celebration, Mebaz is thrilled to bring its grand wedding collection to Vijayawada on 12th March 2025. This exclusive event offers guests a first hand experience of the collection’s exquisite craftsmanship and elegance, set in the vibrant city of Vijayawada. With unparalleled artistry, intricate detailing, and a palette of opulent hues, Mebaz once again sets the benchmark for wedding fashion. The “You Are The Occasion” collection is now available at all Mebaz outlets.