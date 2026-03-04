Awkward Taste Test Sparks Memes: McDonald's CEO's Tiny Bite Ridiculed

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski faced widespread online backlash after posting a video of his awkward first taste of the new Big Arch burger, with viewers mocking his tiny bite and corporate vibe.

The clip shared on February 3, was meant to be a simple promotional moment for McDonald’s newest burger but has spiraled into one of the internet’s most talked about food memes this week, with millions of views and thousands of savage comments filled with mockery before its broader U.S. debut.