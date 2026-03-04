Awkward Taste Test Sparks Memes: McDonald's CEO's Tiny Bite Ridiculed
The video, which features Kempczinski struggling with a tiny bite of the Big Arch burger, has garnered millions of views and highlighted a disconnect with fast-food culture.
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski faced widespread online backlash after posting a video of his awkward first taste of the new Big Arch burger, with viewers mocking his tiny bite and corporate vibe.
The clip shared on February 3, was meant to be a simple promotional moment for McDonald’s newest burger but has spiraled into one of the internet’s most talked about food memes this week, with millions of views and thousands of savage comments filled with mockery before its broader U.S. debut.
In the video clip, Kempczinski introduces the "Big Arch burger" as a hearty sandwich with two quarter-pound beef patties, white cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, pickles and a signature tangy “Big Arch” sauce. He calls it a “product” rather than simply a burger, a language many people found stiff and corporate. When the taste test begins, he struggles to take a bite and ends up making only a tiny dip on the bun, saying it's “so good”, but the awkward delivery and minimal bite sparked ridicule.
Users joked about things like,“That was the smallest first bite I've ever seen," and “His aura screams kale salad," a comment that gained particular traction and quickly became meme material, implying that the McDonald’s CEO didn’t look entirely at ease eating his own fast-food creation. Many commenters portrayed the moment as evidence the CEO was out of touch with McDonald’s own food. Many observers emphasised the video as awkward corporate marketing, rather than genuine enthusiasm.
Burger King President Tom Curtis, responded with a playful video on TikTok, in which he confidently takes a large bite of Burger King’s updated Whopper, contrasting it with the McDonald’s clip, with the caption “Thought we’d replay this.” Many fans interpreted it as a cheeky counter to the McDonald's CEO’s viral moment. Fans quickly piled on, cheering on the Whopper video as more “authentic” and continuing the burger rivalry between the two chains.
Despite the ridicule, there’s another side to the story. The Big Arch burger is now receiving massive visibility. The video, with millions of views across different platforms and the controversy, has placed the sandwich fairly in the public conversations just as it launched nationwide. Many marketing experts note that in today's social media age, virality, even if it is awkward, can turn into brand awareness.
The article has been authored by Aditya Kumar Singh, interning with Deccan Chronicle
( Source : Guest Post )
