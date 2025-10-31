A Love Letter to South India

Hyderabad: Perched on the rooftop of Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, where the breeze carries whispers from Charminar to Durgam Cheruvu - Mazzo’s new menu arrives like the first rain on red earth: familiar in fragrance, yet surprising in the way it lingers. It’s a journey across peninsular kitchens, stitched with temple-town wisdom, toddy-shop bravado, and home-style tenderness, all plated with quiet, modern grace.

Curated by Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai, the menu is a memory-map drawn from his Malaysian lineage and Madurai’s festive streets, from verandas where spices bloom in oil, and from windows where neighbours pass down recipes like lullabies. Each dish transforms lived moments into something to be shared, bite by bite, story by story.





“Hyderabad’s palate deserves craft and comfort in equal measure, and this menu delivers both with modern finesse,” said Ashwin Vaidya, General Manager, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad.

Among the highlights are the Wild Mushroom Cappuccino, velvety and lifted with truffle and crisp goat cheese crostini; the playful Tarbooz-e-Murabba, where watermelon meets pickling spice; and the Rajwadi Dhungar Paneer, smoked and aromatic, bringing hearthside depth to a contemporary table. Hearty signatures such as the fiery Mangalorean Ghee Roast and the inventive Shahi Chicken Burger - pairing Mughlai-spiced juiciness with flaky Malabar parotta - balance comfort with craft while staying true to their roots.





Desserts close the experience on a nostalgic yet refined note, with options such as the festive Sheer Khurma - reimagined with delicate balance and depth, offering a touch of indulgence without overwhelming sweetness.

Elevating the rooftop experience further, the refreshed cocktail program by The Mixology Studio reinterprets Hyderabad’s Nizami elegance through the soul of the South - using ingredients like filter coffee, curry leaf, gongura, palm jaggery, vetiver, and kodampuli. Signatures such as Ocean of Pearls, Zafrani Qubani Royale, Amber Diwan, Paan-e- Mahal, Filter Flip, The Butterfly Effect, and The Four Arches offer layered narratives in every pour, grounded in technique and terroir-driven flavour.



