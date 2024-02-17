MAS: A Legacy of Service Beyond the Call of Duty

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming tribute to service and camaraderie, Gouse Khan Subedar compiles the memoirs of Mohammad Abdul Saleem (MAS), showcasing his unwavering dedication. Their bond, forged since the 1980s, deepened post-2010, inspiring Subedar to document MAS's experiences in a book.





Not merely a biography but a testament to MAS's impactful role with VIPs, the compilation underscores his service ethos. Rich with anecdotes and insights from MAS's distinguished career, the compilation serves as a beacon of inspiration for readers.





Foreworded by Arun Tiwari, the book, restricted in circulation, celebrates MAS's journey intertwined with Dr. Kalam's guidance, highlighting poignant chapters like ‘Rest in Peace Kalam Saab’ and ‘Women Power’.















