MAS: A Legacy of Service Beyond the Call of Duty

DC Correspondent
17 Feb 2024 10:37 AM GMT
Memoirs Chronicle MAS's Impactful Role with VIPs and Dr. Kalam's Guidance
MAS's Memoir: Reflecting on a Lifetime of Service and Inspiration.

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming tribute to service and camaraderie, Gouse Khan Subedar compiles the memoirs of Mohammad Abdul Saleem (MAS), showcasing his unwavering dedication. Their bond, forged since the 1980s, deepened post-2010, inspiring Subedar to document MAS's experiences in a book.


Not merely a biography but a testament to MAS's impactful role with VIPs, the compilation underscores his service ethos. Rich with anecdotes and insights from MAS's distinguished career, the compilation serves as a beacon of inspiration for readers.


Foreworded by Arun Tiwari, the book, restricted in circulation, celebrates MAS's journey intertwined with Dr. Kalam's guidance, highlighting poignant chapters like ‘Rest in Peace Kalam Saab’ and ‘Women Power’.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Gouse Khan Subedar Mohammad Abdul Saleem Memoirs Service Dr. Kalam 
India 
