Mark 75th Republic Day at Seasonal Tastes The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace
Celebrate the spirit of India at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace with 'Flavours of Freedom', a grand brunch featuring an elaborate buffet, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids' zone, perfect for family fun.
Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites guests to celebrate the spirit of India with Flavours of Freedom, a special Republic Day Grand Brunch curated to mark the 75th Republic Day of the nation.
Thoughtfully designed to reflect India’s pride, diversity, and unity, the brunch brings together regional Indian flavours and global culinary influences. The experience symbolises a modern, inclusive India while staying rooted in tradition. From vibrant décor inspired by national colours to an atmosphere filled with warmth and celebration, every detail is crafted to make the afternoon memorable.
Guests can look forward to an elaborate buffet highlighting
Flavours of Freedom offers a leisurely afternoon of great food and togetherness, celebrating what truly makes India special.
Event Details
Event: Flavours of Freedom – 75th Republic Day Grand Brunch
Date: Sunday, 25th January 2026
Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace