Mark 75th Republic Day at Seasonal Tastes The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites guests to celebrate the spirit of India with Flavours of Freedom, a special Republic Day Grand Brunch curated to mark the 75th Republic Day of the nation.

Thoughtfully designed to reflect India’s pride, diversity, and unity, the brunch brings together regional Indian flavours and global culinary influences. The experience symbolises a modern, inclusive India while staying rooted in tradition. From vibrant décor inspired by national colours to an atmosphere filled with warmth and celebration, every detail is crafted to make the afternoon memorable.

Guests can look forward to an elaborate buffet highlighting farm-fresh ingredients, and live cooking stations. The celebration is elevated with live entertainment, engaging activities for children, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Flavours of Freedom offers a leisurely afternoon of great food and togetherness, celebrating what truly makes India special.

Event Details

Event: Flavours of Freedom – 75th Republic Day Grand Brunch

Date: Sunday, 25th January 2026

Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace