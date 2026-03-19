Slow Luxury, Real Impact: The Aadyam Handwoven Story

In conversation with Manish Saksena, Business Lead at Aadyam Handwoven, we explore how the brand is redefining luxury through craft, culture, and conscious creation. From empowering weavers to shaping a new narrative around handwoven textiles, Aadyam’s journey goes far beyond fashion.

What does “slow luxury” truly mean in today’s fast fashion economy? Slow luxury can be seen at its two ends of consumption and creation. Today’s evolved customer who has had immense exposure and has seen the best of products across the globe is valuing and developing an aesthetic and discernment towards exclusivity and innovation but in a rooted indigenous product that speaks to them. Heirloom and heritage become key value indicators and this organically leads to mindful consumption. On the other hand slow, mindful, conscious, handmade and nature friendly product creation is gaining momentum as the demand for ethical story driven products is emerging and the creators who have always existed are finding a new interest in their wares. This is a positive trend for true luxury to emerge where source, handmade quality and authenticity will be prime. How does KonkonaSen Sharma embody Aadyam’s philosophy beyond just being a face? The brand Aadyam Handwoven has its heart in the right place. It is about Impact first and then commerce. We take pride in the fact that we engage with weavers across India to improve and challenge their skills and in the process develop and improve their livelihoods. A face for us has to have the same passion and ingenuity we believe in. Konkona with her cultural upbringing and innate passion for handcrafted and indigenously Indian ethos speaks the same language without trying hard.

This spontaneity and authenticity is what makes this partnership valuable. It is our cause and her being a true patron of it is what brings true meaning to this collaboration. More over her inherent style be it her choice of clothing or home interiors , reflects the essence of what we intended to create for a contemporary customer rooted in heritage. Seeking new yet unique and with a legacy. Can craft-led fashion scale without losing its authenticity? Craft led fashion is a beautiful term which defines the modern relevance in craft. If craft can be used mindfully and interpreted and understood to walk along fashion trends it creates a win-win for both industries. For us scale has always meant width over depth. The uniqueness and inherent nature of handloom is never about “more of the same.” It is about creating exclusive and distinct and unique products like works of art. We encourage our patrons to fall in love with the craft , its technique, its nuances which then opens a full pandora box of treasures. When we define scale we define number of weavers partnered , engaged and added. So as we move every year to add more clusters to our existing clusters of Bhuj , Varanasi, Pochampally, Gadwal and Kashmir amongst others we slowly and organically achieve scale. With more hands creating with us.

SobhitaDhulipala and Konkana Sen Sharma in the frame. (Image/Instagram@aadyamhandwoven)