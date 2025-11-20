Manika Vishwakarma Stuns Miss Universe 2025 in ‘Birth of Enlightenment’ Costume

In a dazzling display of poise and cultural storytelling, Manika Vishwakarma truly stole the show during the Miss Universe 2025 National Costume show in a breathtaking gold-and-saffron costume that evoked India's spiritual roots.

Titled "The Birth of Enlightenment," her costume is a deeply symbolic tribute to the moment when Prince Siddhartha achieved enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. The sculptural, floor-length gown was richly embroidered, reflecting themes of divinity, prosperity, power, and peace; each stitch was steeped in meaning.

The dress's structure takes its cue from ancient temple architecture, echoing the golden stupas and shikharas of Buddhist monasteries such as Sanchi and Bodh Gaya. Goldwork in the fabric subtly mimics the delicate leaf patterns of the Bodhi tree, while a flowing saffron train evokes the tranquil robes of Buddhist monks.

Anchoring the look is a glowing Dharma Chakra — the Wheel of Truth — which symbolises the cycle of life, the moral law, and the Eightfold Path. The centrepiece radiates light to underscore the global relevance of Buddhist philosophy, a message Manika shared passionately in her own words.

Her headpiece is a crown of gold filigree, designed to resemble the spires of temples, and it's topped with a lotus bloom, easily one of the strongest metaphors for purity and spiritual awakening. She also sported matching gold jewellery that included a necklace and earrings to complete the look and further amplify her regal aura.

On stage, Manika struck a traditional Anjali Mudra — a gesture of peace and respect — embodying not just a pageant contestant but a cultural ambassador who brings India's spiritual heritage alive in a glamorous, contemporary way. With this costume, the wonder of it all, Manika Vishwakarma did much more than make a fashion statement; she created a narrative that resonated as a testament to ancient Indian wisdom, a tribute to global spirituality, and a reminder that pageantry can be meaningful and majestic.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, Interning at Deccan Chronicle