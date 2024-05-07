Managing First Period Stress: Alternative Approaches

NAVIGATING THE STRESS OF FIRST PERIODS!!







A Mumbai girl recently committed suicide due to period stress & misinformation on periods!!





● Inconsistent access to education on menstrual health and puberty a major cause of stress among teenagers





● It’s still a taboo to bring up the topic or ask questions about periods in families





Shame, stigma and misinformation surrounding menstruation are contributing to serious human rights concerns for women and girls, emphasizes a new report commissioned by UNFPA. It powerfully underscores the ways period shame and misinformation undermine the well-being of women and girls, making them vulnerable to gender discrimination, child marriage, exclusion, violence, poverty and untreated health problems.





“Recently there are reports that a couple of teenagers in India committed suicide due to stress related issues experiencing their first periods which is a direct result of the deep-rooted shame and lack of awareness about periods. Even in the 21st century, periods are not a topic covered in many schools and colleges. It’s taboo to bring up the topic or ask questions about periods in our families. “It's crucial for society as a whole to recognize that menstruation is a natural and normal part of life, and everyone deserves access to accurate information, support, and resources to manage their menstrual health effectively. By breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation, we can create a more equitable and supportive environment for all individuals” says Dr Vimee Bindra – Fertility Enhancing Surgery Specialist; Endometriosis Excision Surgery Specialist; founder of Endometriosis Foundation of India.





Furthermore, it's essential for families and communities to foster environments where discussing menstruation is normalized and encouraged. Breaking the silence surrounding periods requires collective efforts from all segments of society, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, educators, and community leaders.





Dr. Vimee Bindra's advocacy and work through the Endometriosis Foundation of India highlight the importance of addressing menstrual health issues comprehensively. By raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and providing support to individuals affected by menstrual health challenges, organizations like the Endometriosis Foundation of India contribute significantly to creating a more informed and inclusive society.





Entering adolescence marks a significant milestone in every girl's life, often accompanied by excitement, curiosity, and, for many, a touch of apprehension. One of the most notable events during this period is experiencing the first menstrual cycle. While menstruation is a natural and healthy part of a woman's life, the onset of periods can evoke a range of emotions, including stress and anxiety, particularly for those who are unprepared or uninformed. In this article, we explore the common source of stress related to first periods and offer guidance on how to navigate this transitional phase with confidence and ease.





Dr Vimee Bindra shares few tips to make teenagers and families period ready





Understanding the Stress:





The stress surrounding first periods can stem from various factors, including societal expectations, lack of knowledge, fear of embarrassment, and physical discomfort. Many young girls may feel unprepared or unsure about what to expect, leading to heightened anxiety and uncertainty. Additionally, cultural taboos and myths surrounding menstruation can contribute to feelings of shame or embarrassment, further exacerbating the stress associated with this natural bodily process.





Addressing Concerns:





Empowering young girls with accurate information about menstruation is crucial in alleviating the stress associated with first periods. Parents, guardians, and educators play a vital role in providing comprehensive education on reproductive health and menstrual hygiene. Open and honest conversations about menstruation can help dispel myths, normalize the experience, and foster a sense of confidence and self-assurance in young girls.





Practical Preparation:





Preparing for the first period involves more than just having sanitary products on hand. Girls should be equipped with practical knowledge on how to manage their periods hygienically and comfortably. This includes understanding menstrual hygiene products such as pads, tampons, and menstrual cups, as well as proper disposal methods. Encouraging girls to carry a period kit with essential supplies can help them feel prepared and in control when their period arrives unexpectedly.





Managing Discomfort:





Physical discomfort associated with menstruation, such as cramps, bloating, and mood swings, can exacerbate feelings of stress during the first period. Educating girls about common menstrual symptoms and offering strategies for managing discomfort, such as staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and practicing relaxation techniques, can help alleviate their concerns and improve their overall well-being.





Creating a Supportive Environment:





Creating a supportive environment where girls feel comfortable discussing menstruation openly is essential for reducing stress and promoting positive menstrual experiences. Encouraging peer support and fostering a sense of sisterhood can help girls feel less alone in their experiences and provide them with a safe space to seek advice and share concerns.





“Experiencing the first period is a significant milestone in a young girl's life, and while it may be accompanied by stress and uncertainty, it is also an opportunity for growth, empowerment, and self-discovery. By providing girls with accurate information, practical guidance, and emotional support, we can help them navigate this transition with confidence and ease, paving the way for a positive relationship with their menstrual health for years to come” says Dr Vimee Bindra .