Mallika Arora Says Manish Malhotra Loves “Kiki,” But Who Is She?

On the latest episode of Pitch to Get Rich, a small moment caught everyone’s attention, and it didn’t come from a big brand or a celebrity-backed pitch. It came from a young Delhi designer running a homegrown label called Love Kiki.

Kirti Talwar, the founder, walked in with a small rack of outfits and a simple pitch: clothes that are fun, easy, and wearable Fashion that feels like you, effortless, enduring, and full of character. No dramatic reveal, no over-the-top claims. But halfway through her presentation, Manish Malhotra stopped her. “There were a lot of young designers who came before you,” he said. “I found nothing unique in their work. But I can see that in your work. I love your confidence and your clarity of vision.” For viewers, that was the moment. Manish doesn’t hand out compliments casually. Even Malaika Arora joked, “Manish loves Kiki,” while Karan Johar and Darpan Sanghvi looked through the pieces with clear curiosity.





The story behind the label

Love, Kiki isn’t driven by trends or titles, it's driven by taste. An independent label rooted in Delhi it celebrates individuality through everyday pieces that feel effortless yet intentional. From easy co-ords to fluid dresses, every design carries a sense of ease, detail, and personality made for women who like to stand out quietly. Built on instinct rather than influence, Love, Kiki has grown organically into a space for those who value style that feels personal, modern, and real. The work has also reached Bollywood: Kirti custom-designed a chic black dress for Sara Ali Khan for the show, who loved the piece, a quiet but meaningful push for a designer still building her name.





Where she started