Coca-Cola India, ICC Champion Sustainability in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Coca-Cola India, in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is driving a series of sustainability-led initiatives under its flagship ‘Maidaan Saaf’ campaign at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium during the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The Maidaan Saaf campaign focuses on responsible waste management, recycling awareness and fan engagement, transforming cricket match days into a celebration of sustainability. Implemented in partnership with Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation and Greenmyna, the initiative embeds waste segregation and recycling systems across the stadium, working closely with housekeeping staff, safai saathis and volunteers to guide fans on proper disposal practices.

Fans in Visakhapatnam are also experiencing creative sustainability touchpoints including a selfie booth made from recycled plastic waste, created in collaboration with Econscious, which encourages visitors to share their commitment to cleaner venues. Adding to the visual experience, national flags crafted from recycled PET bottles (rPET), developed in partnership with Go Rewise, are featured at the stadium to highlight the power of circular materials. Volunteers and stadium staff actively engage with spectators through signages, big-screen messages and announcements, guiding them on proper segregation and recycling practices. These efforts make sustainability an interactive and visible part of the cricket experience.





Devyani Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said, “Cricket connects millions of people, and through Maidaan Saaf we want to ensure these shared moments of joy also leave a positive impact. Our work with ICC and grassroots partners demonstrates that major sporting events can inspire communities to recycle more and waste less, while still delivering an unforgettable fan experience.”

“Cricket has the power to inspire positive change well beyond the boundary,” said Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC. He further adds, “Through this partnership with Coca-Cola India, we have embedded sustainability into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Fans are seeing how simple actions like segregating waste or celebrating recycled creations can make our sport more inclusive and responsible.”





These efforts build on the success of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, where Coca-Cola India facilitated one of the largest waste-management programmes at a sporting event in India. The rPET flag created for that tournament was recognised in the Limca Book of Records 2025, underscoring the scale and innovation possible when sustainability is placed at the centre of fan experiences.

With Maidaan Saaf, Coca-Cola India is reaffirming its commitment to building sustainable ecosystems in partnership with NGOs, recyclers, and local authorities. By integrating waste management and circularity into one of the country’s largest cultural and sporting events, Coca-Cola India continues to build lasting awareness and set a benchmark for sustainable large scale events.