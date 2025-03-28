Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor to Mithila Palkar: Take Traditional Fashion Inspiration from THESE Actresses for Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is here, bringing with it the perfect opportunity to make a memorable fashion statement. From vibrant sarees to the right accessories, Bollywood’s leading ladies have often embraced traditional fashion with effortless elegance, turning heads wherever they go. This Gudi Padwa, elevate your wardrobe by taking inspiration from these stunning divas.



Madhuri Dixit





Take cues from Madhuri Dixit to embody cultural elegance in a green saree with a broad contrasting border. The iconic actress layered her look with traditional jewelry, including a classic nath, making a strong case for timeless cultural fashion.



Saiee Manjrekar





Saiee Manjrekar proves that simplicity is key in a red and yellow silk saree. She kept her jewelry minimal and adorned her hair with roses, achieving a graceful yet understated traditional look.



Mithila Palkar





Mithila Palkar blends modernity with tradition effortlessly. She stunned in a gorgeous purple saree and added a touch of elegance by pairing it with a pearl jewelry set, creating the perfect contrast.



Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh





Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh embraces her inner Marathi Mulgi in a traditional saree, accessorized with a classic heavy jewelry set and a sleek, elegant hairdo. She sets the ultimate example of standing out with grace.



Shraddha Kapoor





Shraddha Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between playful and traditional in a bright yellow and blue saree. She completed her look with a golden jewelry set and matching bangles that complemented her drape. Unlike the usual bun, Shraddha kept her hair natural and flowing, adding a refreshing twist.



This Gudi Padwa, take inspiration from these fashion-forward actresses and blend traditional elements with modernity to make a statement like never before!



