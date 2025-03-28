Madhuri Dixit, Diana Penty to Triptii Dimri: Opt for Mirror-Work, Embellishments, and All Things Glamour This Eid

It’s time to put your best traditional fashion foot forward this Eid! Bollywood divas have consistently served major fashion goals in ethnic wear, and this festive season is no exception. Take cues from B-town’s finest on how to bring elegance and glamour to your Eid wardrobe.



Madhuri Dixit





Madhuri Dixit embodies the essence of Eid in a velvet burgundy outfit, featuring golden details along the border and neckline. Keeping it rich yet understated, she exudes royalty and elevates her look with regal jewelry pieces.



Diana Penty





Diana Penty shows how to slay a Pakistani-style outfit, adorned with intricate embellishments and detailed motifs. She styles her hair in a neat bun, accessorizes with drop earrings, and lets the ensemble take center stage.



Triptii Dimri





Triptii Dimri stuns in a light purple Anarkali suit, adding a bold contrast with a deep purple velvet dupatta. She accessorizes with heavy drop earrings, allowing her outfit to make a statement.



Nimrat Kaur





Nimrat Kaur oozes elegance in a mustard yellow Anarkali set, demonstrating how to make an effortless statement. She adorns her hair with gajras and opts for statement jewelry to complete the look.



Radhikka Madan





Radhikka Madan channels the Eid ka chand look in an embellished pastel gharara. She layers her outfit with kundan jewelry and enhances her look with dewy makeup.



Pratibha Ranta





Pratibha Ranta embraces soft minimalism in a tissue ensemble with intricate detailing. She accessorizes with delicate jewelry, redefining elegance in a subtle way.



Pooja Hegde





Pooja Hegde dishes out major traditional fashion goals in a loose-fitted kurta set, featuring mirror work on the neckline and sleeves. She pairs the look with heavy drop earrings and a sleek bun for a polished finish.



Chitrangda Singh





Chitrangda Singh shines in a green kurta set, featuring golden embroidery and a netted dupatta. She keeps her look minimalist with subtle jewelry, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication.



Khushi Kapoor





Khushi Kapoor keeps it effortlessly stylish in a pastel peach contemporary kurta set. She completes her look with minimal jewelry and mojaris, exuding an understated charm.



Alaya F





Alaya F masters bohemian chic in a printed kurta, proving that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand. Her oxidized jewelry pieces steal the show, adding an edgy yet traditional touch.



Divya Khosla





Divya Khosla exudes regal charm in a light blue Anarkali set, detailed with golden borders and floral patterns. She keeps her look simple yet impactful with minimalist jewelry, letting the outfit shine.



Mithila Palkar





Mithila Palkar looks radiant in a bright pink kurta set, adding contrast with an ombre dupatta. She completes her look with statement jhumkas and mojaris for a perfect festive touch.



Pragya Jaiswal





Pragya Jaiswal shows how to make a bold statement in a heavily embroidered red outfit with flared pants. She keeps her jewelry simple, letting her outfit do the talking.



Saiee Manjrekar Saiee Manjrekar looks vibrant in a bright purple outfit, detailed with a silver border and intricate embellishments. She accessorizes with chunky oxidized earrings, making a glamorous fashion statement.

Ahsaas Channa





Ahsaas Channa stuns in a cream sharara set, featuring delicate floral patterns and a detailed border. She forgoes jewelry completely, letting the outfit take center stage.



These actresses effortlessly showcase how to revamp your wardrobe with timeless elegance and turn heads this Eid! Whether you prefer bold embellishments, delicate embroidery, or minimalist elegance, there’s an inspiration for everyone.



