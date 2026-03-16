Priya Maganti on Curating Weddings Into Personalised Visual Stories

With social media still buzzing over the wedding visuals of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur, the spotlight has turned toward the creative mind who orchestrated the event - Priya Maganti, founder of RVR Eventz & Design and RVR PRO. From wedding photography to executing some of India’s most luxurious weddings, including those of P. V. Sindhu and Nara Rohith, Priya has built a reputation for turning weddings into deeply personal visual stories.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Priya shares the challenges of executing global destination weddings, in what would be a master class on how luxury weddings are curated.

The ViRosh wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrations. Could you share more details about this event?

Firstly, I can’t give out a lot of information, so I will keep it very superficial in terms of what is already out there. I can definitely talk a lot about the décor and some of the points that I want to share. I feel that this entire wedding has clicked and worked so much because the couple wanted to be authentic, and they did not want it to follow any trend. They had absolutely no pressure of showing or proving anything to anyone; they just wanted to do it for themselves. And I truly feel this should be a trend for weddings going forward to do it for themselves and not for social media. I do a lot of destination weddings across the world and a lot of Hyderabad weddings as well. But I do feel that a lot of clients who have South roots tend to associate with me a little more. Having said that, I’ve worked on a wide variety of weddings, like we’ve had a Czech national bride, Punjabi grooms, and even American grooms, so I’ve been involved in many diverse celebrations. But yes, I think the minute my name comes up, and even though Vijay and Rashmika are famous names today, I’m still largely connected as a South wedding planner. However, I feel that perception is changing now, especially post this wedding. From photography to large-scale wedding planning, how did the journey of RVR PRO evolve into RVR Eventz & Design? I was raised in a media environment because my father owned a local media channel in Hyderabad. Storytelling and visuals were always around me. After completing my master’s in the US, I returned to India wanting to build something creative but niche. That’s when I entered wedding photography. While photographing weddings, I realised something important: beautiful pictures don’t just depend on the camera or the photographer. They also depend on the décor, the colours, and the entire visual environment. I often felt that even though we were capturing great moments, the décor sometimes did not support the visual storytelling. That pushed me into décor design, and eventually into complete wedding planning. Today, bringing together planning, design, and execution gives me a sense of completeness that doing just one aspect never did. Telugu weddings are known for their elaborate rituals. How do you approach curating weddings across different cultures and traditions? Telugu weddings have a certain set of rituals, and there is already a template in terms of the sequence of events. In that way, it might seem easier to curate weddings as per the rituals and the demands of the clients. That is how my journey started, doing Telugu weddings. But over time, I have also been exposed to other rituals and cultures. I have done a few Muslim, North Indian, and Christian weddings. But I do not think any wedding, on that note, is easy at all. Even within Telugu weddings, we have Telangana and Andhra traditions. It is easier said than done, because apart from the rituals, there are so many emotions involved in these weddings. Every celebration carries its own touch and sentiment, and that is what makes each wedding unique.





Luxury weddings today focus heavily on personalisation. How do you translate a couple’s story into décor and the overall experience?

Personalisation is the heart of what we do. My goal is always to make the couple the hero of the wedding, not the brand or the planner. When guests enter the venue, they should feel the couple’s presence everywhere. That could be through details about how they met, their favourite things, their pets, or special surprises that reflect their personalities. Grand décor alone doesn’t make a wedding memorable. Sometimes the smallest personal details create the strongest emotional connection. Having executed weddings across different countries, what are the biggest challenges in international destination weddings? International weddings come with exciting possibilities but also many logistical challenges. A lot of times, I tell the couple about the challenges they might face with an international wedding. Some couples are willing to take on those challenges, while some reconsider the idea after understanding them. When couples come to us saying they would love to have an international wedding, I always explain that international weddings are great in many ways. The venues feel fresh, often no one in the family has hosted a wedding there before, and you’re taking your entire group of friends and family to a completely new destination. Everything feels exciting, new, and refreshing. Customs regulations can be complicated, especially when transporting jewellery, ritual items, and décor elements. Indian weddings require specific ceremonial items, and each one has to be carefully packed and transported. Because of these challenges, sometimes nearly 50% of my clients drop the idea of having an international wedding. Later, they actually appreciate the honesty and say, "Thank you, Priya. If you hadn’t told us, we would have just gone ahead." It’s like jumping into the water and then learning how to swim. So I prefer explaining the situation clearly and letting them decide whether they want to stay at the shore or take that leap.

Having said that, international weddings also teach you a lot of new things. For example, the wedding I did in Prague came with its own challenges. You can’t have outdoor music, you can’t do a barat on the streets, and you need approvals from multiple authorities. But at the end of it, there’s a sense of completion and satisfaction, that feeling that something very complex was executed successfully. Time zones, communication styles, and working cultures also vary.

Event planning often involves unexpected challenges and quick decision-making in terms of turning a potential crisis into a successful event. It would be great for people who are looking to enter this industry to understand how such situations are handled. One of the biggest challenges with international weddings is that you’re sitting in India while coordinating with teams in foreign countries. The time gap becomes a major factor, and even the working styles differ; some people prefer emails, while others prefer calls. Another challenge is getting approvals for Indian wedding rituals at international destinations. For example, when we planned a wedding in Prague, it was quite new for them because they hadn’t seen many Indian weddings before. We had to explain everything, the rituals, the music, the traditions, and it became a learning experience for them as well. European destinations also have very different cultural mindsets and strict government permissions, so coordinating with multiple authorities takes time and effort. In many ways, planning one international wedding can feel like planning four weddings in India. In terms of timelines, a destination wedding in India ideally needs at least six months of planning, while an international wedding usually requires six to twelve months. This allows time for recce visits, logistics, shipments, and detailed planning. If someone approaches us just three months before a destination wedding, it usually means you have to rush and compromise on certain aspects. Destination weddings have become increasingly popular in recent years. What makes them so special? I would actually say everyone should experience a destination wedding because it allows you to celebrate with a smaller, more meaningful group of people. In big city weddings, especially in places like Hyderabad, guest lists can go up to 2,000 or even 10,000 people. In those situations, couples barely get a few minutes with their close friends and family during the event. But in destination weddings, the guest list is usually limited to around 200–400 people. That smaller group makes the celebration more personal, and you get to create real memories with everyone there. When couples look back at destination weddings, they remember the moments, like the games they played, the time spent together, and the shared experiences. In very large weddings, most memories are usually about the décor, the crowd, or the food. Destination weddings, on the other hand, feel more intimate and allow everyone to truly enjoy the rituals together. Celebrity wedding planning and management can be high-pressure work, so tell us about your team. My team often tells me they push themselves harder because they see how passionate I am about the work. What inspires me most is when you say, ‘Ma’am, we’re doing this for you because of your passion.’ That means the world to me. Together, we’re not just delivering weddings, we are creating experiences filled with love, trust, and joy.





When they say they’re doing it for you, not just for the couple, it means your energy and commitment are contagious, and people want to rise to that standard. That’s not about gender, it’s about the culture you’ve built. That sense of shared responsibility has created a very strong culture within the organisation. I feel truly blessed to lead such a beautiful team!