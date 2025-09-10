Lunch Set Hai, Hyderabad! SOCIAL’s Weekday Combos Starting ₹399

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis can now reclaim their lunch hours with Mindspace SOCIAL’s all-new Lunch Set Menu. Priced at just ₹399 all-inclusive, each set comes with a hearty main course, a refreshing mocktail, and a sweet scoop of vanilla ice cream to end on a sweet note.

The menu brings SOCIAL’s comfort-meets-quirky flavours to the lunch table, think Crunchy Quinoa & Veggie Burger, Classic Mac N Cheese, Penne in Curried Vegetables, Khichdi Aur Chaar Yaar, Punjabi Kadhi with steamed rice, Paneer Makhani Biryani, and more. Non-vegetarian options such as Ultimate Fried Chicken Burger, Butter Chicken with rice or roti, Chicken Makhani Biryani, Goan Prawn Curry, or Nina Aunty’s Mutton Dhansak offer indulgent upgrades at ₹499 and ₹599 all-inclusive.





To keep it breezy, diners can choose from mocktails like Pink Cream, Spiced Guava, Khus & Chilli, Virgin Mojito, or Homemade Lemonade. For those looking to elevate their mid-day break, the meal can be turned into a mini-feast with a cocktail add-on at just ₹150.