Lulu Fashion Week in Hyderabad from today

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Lulu Fashion Week (LFW), a signature event by the Lulu Group, is set to debut in Hyderabad from May 17 to 19. The event, renowned as one of the most exhilarating fashion showcases, promises to be the largest fashion fiesta in Telangana. At the grand unveiling ceremony held at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad on Thursday, the LFW logo was revealed by choreographer Shamkhan, alongside Abdul Saleem, regional director of LuLu Group, Hyderabad, and other dignitaries.



LFW 2024 will present an insightful exploration of fashion, multiculturalism, and cinema, featuring top celebrities and international models. The event will showcase spring/summer collections from over 25 international and national brands. High-end couture, streetwear, luxury accessories, and eco-friendly fashion will all be on display, bringing together the very best of global fashion trends. The three-day event, choreographed by Shamkhan, a celebrated Indian fashion choreographer and stylist, will feature multiple fashion shows. Notable brands such as Pepe Jeans London, Amukti, Peter England, Louis Philippe, Croydon UK, Sin Denim, and others will be presented. Celebrity models will walk the ramp for leading brands including Croydon UK, Jockey, Gini & Jony, Safari, Allen Solly, Magnolia, Identiti, VIP, Levi’s, Caprese, Lee Cooper FW, Celio, AT, Blackberrys, and Vie Life Ladies. Lulu Fashion Week aims to emphasise that fashion is for everyone, hosting unique fashion shows that celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability, it said in a press statement. The Lulu Fashion Awards will recognise outstanding contributions to the fashion industry, including the prestigious 'Style Icon of the Year' award and several other categories.



