How to Reverse Grade 3 Fatty Liver, A Case Study

Whenever anyone is faced with health complications, they are given medication and asked to switch up their habits, routine, and lifestyle. But just how much influence can lifestyle adjustments really have on individuals suffering from diseases as advanced as grade 3 fatty liver?

According to Medical News Today, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) occurs when excessive fat builds up in the liver. In Grade 3 NAFLD, there is over 66% of fat in the liver and severe inflammation of the surrounding tissues. It is the most severe form of NAFLD and increases the risk of disease progression, which could lead to scarring, cirrhosis, and ultimately, liver cancer.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is often associated with metabolic issues, such as high triglycerides in the blood, insulin resistance, and obesity. At any stage, a person can reverse the fat accumulation and inflammation, but the primary treatment focuses on lifestyle changes.

It's hard to imagine that someone could restore their body organs to optimal condition after nearly reaching end-stage disease, but a recent case study proves that it's certainly possible.

Luke Coutinho, an integrative lifestyle coach and founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems and You Care Lifestyle, went on X this morning to share the case of Rahul, a 34-year-old who was diagnosed with grade 3 nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Rahul worked 15 hours a day, slept from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., and took a 20-minute walk 2-3 times a week. Compared to his weight in his 20s, he gained 30 kg. Analysing his body's condition, and his daily routine, diet, and exercise regime, Luke's team worked together with Rahul to create a treatment plan that would not only reverse his disease, but also improve his overall well-being:

30-minute strength training thrice a week

Cardio Zone 2-3, i.e. moderate-intensity aerobic exercise that builds aerobic base and aerobic endurance, that is challenging but still allows space for recovery, twice a week

8 hours of sleep, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Cut out fruits for a few weeks, then slowly incorporated them into his diet

Switched to mustard oil from sunflower oil

Rotated between rice bran oil and saturated choices like pure ghee once in a while

Cut out milk and gluten, which caused bloating

Opted for yoghurt and buttermilk for dairy

Incorporated millets, rice, sweet potato, and potato as options for regular carbohydrates

Stopped consuming refined carbohydrates and sugar

Ate more protein, vegetables, and healthy fats rather than carbohydrates.

Had dinner at 6:30 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m.

10 minutes of morning sunlight

10 minutes of breathwork and meditation

Started playing pickleball once a week with his friends, which turned into a hobby In 6 months, Rahul's liver was back to normal: his cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein (HDL) level was in the ideal ratio, he was down 9 kg, and he was more energetic than ever before. In 6 months, Rahul's liver was back to normal: his cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein (HDL) level was in the ideal ratio, he was down 9 kg, and he was more energetic than ever before.

Lifestyle changes alongside medication can push individuals onto the path of holistic recovery. A person's health level drastically impacts their quality of life. So, it is of utmost importance to keep ourselves fit. Maintaining a healthy, sustainable lifestyle is key to body functionality and, subsequently, longevity.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle