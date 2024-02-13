Lords Mark Industries Ltd Files Patent for its Bio-chemistry Reagents

LordsMed, the healthcare division of Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, has introduced a range of 10 premium re-agents for vital health parameters like Triglycerides, Uric Acid, and more. These re-agents boast 99.7% accuracy, top sensitivity, and a shelf-life of 24 months. They are patented in India, enhancing preventive healthcare for critical diseases.

Manufactured in Maharashtra, LordsMed will distribute these re-agents nationwide and globally, aiming to penetrate SAARC, African, and Eastern European markets within a few years. MD & CEO, Sachidanand Upadhyay, anticipates these re-agents will redefine diagnostic interventions, addressing the rising demand for quality and affordable healthcare solutions.

Additionally, LordsMed is expanding its manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, setting new standards in production capacity and quality. Collaborations with esteemed institutions like IIT Bombay and BARC signal the company's commitment to developing innovative, cost-effective re-agents for diseases such as sickle cell, oral cancer, and tuberculosis.