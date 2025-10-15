Lights, Legends, Action: Mythical Tales for Diwali

This Diwali, experience the timeless allure of the Ramayana with Audible’s curated collection of audiobooks and select films that bring the legendary epic to life in captivating ways. From traditional narrations that honour ancient wisdom to modern retellings, each story traces Lord Rama’s journey through trials, triumphs, and the eternal battle between good and evil. As the lamps brighten our homes and hearts, immerse yourself in these powerful retellings that illuminate the true spirit of Diwali, the victory of light, virtue, and hope. To Listen:

In Amar Chitra Katha’s Valmiki’s Ramayana audio series, the timeless epic is reborn with cinematic narration and sound design, capturing every emotion and conflict from Lord Rama’s exile, the abduction of Sita, tests of loyalty to the final battle against Ravana. This series, part of Audible and Amar Chitra Katha’s association is one of the many heritage audiobook series drawn from the former’s celebrated catalogue of Indian folktales and epics. As listeners enjoy the Ramayana series, which includes audiobooks like Young Prince Rama, The Great Bow of Shiva and Hanuman’s Great Leap among others, listeners not only immerse themselves in ancient wisdom but also reconnect with the storytelling tradition that once lived in communities and gatherings.



Written by the celebrated author Amish Tripathi, this audiobook, narrated in Hindi, unfolds in a fractured Ayodhya that is recovering from a devastating war under the tyranny of the demon king, Ravan. Amidst this turmoil, Lord Ram, an exiled prince emerges as a beacon of hope, standing firm for justice, hope and dharma. Narrated by Surjan Singh, this audiobook powerfully retells Lord Ram’s trials, his unwavering love for Sita and his destiny to confront the darkness threatening his world. This audiobook is perfect for those seeking a blend of adventure, philosophy and a rich cultural heritage this festive season.



Ravan Rising, the gripping saga, reimagines the journey of Ravan from a young warrior to a formidable demon king. Narrated by Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter, the series delves into Ravan’s internal conflicts as he tries to come to terms with his rakshasa heritage and human lineage. As he rises to power, Ravan’s quest for identity and destiny unfolds, reimagining Ravan in a new light. With its compelling storytelling and powerful performances, Ravan Rising is a must listen for this Diwali.



Authored by Devdutt Pattanaik, Sita: An Illustrated Retelling of Ramayana presents the epic from Sita’s perspective, shedding light on her strength, resilience and the pivotal role she plays in the narrative. The author, Devdutt Pattanaik weaves together multiple traditions from diverse regions, presenting a multifaceted portrayal of Sita’s experiences, from her childhood with her father Janak to her trials in the forest and her interactions with the women of Lanka. This retelling pays tribute to Sita, while allowing listeners to reflect on themes of duty, sacrifice and the cycle of life.



War of Lanka, the fourth book from Amish Tripathi’s Ram Chandra series, begins with the shocking abduction of Sita, setting the stage for the legendary clash between Ram and Raavan that tests courage, loyalty and dharma. As Ram grapples with grief and anger, he must also navigate the complex rules of righteousness, Raavan, who is cunning and clever, must also face challenges that threaten his empire and legacy. Narrated in Hindi, this audiobook brings every moment of tension, strategy and emotion to life, immersing listeners in the grandeur of the battle and the myriad splendour of human emotions.



To Watch:

Raavan, directed by Mani Ratnam follows Beera (Abhishek Bachchan), a feared outlaw who abducts Ragini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), the wife of a political officer Dev (Vikram), to avenge his sister’s tragic death at the hands of a police officer. As Dev sets out on a relentless pursuit in search of Ragini, she begins to see a more humane side of Beera.. Much like the Ramayana, Raavan delves into the eternal conflict between good and evil, but blurs the lines to show that righteousness and darkness coexist within everyone. With stunning cinematography and powerful music, Raavan explores how both love and hate can coexist within the same heart.