Life of Interns: Post-College Dairies

Interns come in various types; some pursue internships while studying, while others seek to expand their knowledge and learn new skills. However, today we're focusing on the most well-known and struggling intern's story.

As children, our parents often urged us to study hard, emphasizing that this would lead to a better life. Many of us listened, worked diligently, and completed our bachelor's and even master's degrees. But, what happened after that? Did everyone settle into their ideal lives? Here, we are not referring to the 2 or 3% who landed jobs at their dream companies or followed their passions. We are talking about the remaining 98%.

Fresh graduates face a tough job market, with companies demanding experience even for entry-level positions. Many graduates are willing to accept jobs with starting salaries as low as 10,000 rupees, yet companies are still reluctant to hire them. Those who have completed their degrees struggle to find proper compensation and face a catch-22 situation: employers want experience, but no one is willing to give freshers the opportunity to gain it. This has led many graduates to pursue internships, whether paid or unpaid, for three to six months. The hope is that, at the very least, they will learn something valuable that can help them secure employment, not necessarily their dream job, but any job to make a living.

Unemployment in our country is a harsh reality, and some young people are facing extreme stress due to this situation. We can see the intense competition in the job market.

It's uncertain when things will change. Meanwhile, some people, including professionals, assert that if you have the capability and work hard, you will succeed. But can they be sure? Nowadays, it seems that beyond hard work and talent, connections, influence, and manipulation often play a larger role in achieving success. Being an intern or fresher in this society is not that easy, especially for those who are living outside of their hometown, just because they don't want to return to their hometown with empty hands.





This article is authored by Akshara Ramachadaran, Intern at Deccan Chronicle