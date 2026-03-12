'Lenscape Kerala' Photo Expo Today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad leg of Lenscape Kerala, a travelling photography exhibition showcasing the landscapes and culture of Kerala, will be launched on Thursday at the Telangana State Art Gallery.

An initiative of the department of tourism, Government of Kerala, the exhibition features 100 curated photographs shot in Kerala by 10 leading travel lensmen and media photographers from across India. The images capture themes such as heritage and architecture, backwaters, festivals, rural life, coastal life, wildlife and spirituality.

The exhibition will be open for public viewing from March 12 to 14.