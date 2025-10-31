Leela Hyderabad Hosts “A Taste of MEGU” Japanese Chef’s Pop-Up

Hyderabad: The Leela Hyderabad is delighted to announce an exclusive Chef Pop-Up at Raen – The Chef’s Studio on 31st October and 1st November 2025, featuring Chef Shubham Thakur, the celebrated Head Chef at MEGU, The Leela Palace New Delhi. A culinary maestro in Japanese cuisine, Chef Shubham will bring his refined artistry and contemporary interpretation of Japanese gastronomy to Hyderabad for a two-day experiential dining showcase.

This limited-seat engagement at Raen will present a thoughtfully curated menu that encapsulates the essence of MEGU - a harmonious balance between tradition, technique, and innovation. Guests will be treated to an immersive gastronomic journey that celebrates purity of ingredients, elegant craftsmanship, and modern sensibilities.

Chef Shubham will present signature dishes such as braised tofu, miso eggplant, grilled lobster, and grilled seabass, alongside a few surprise creations exclusively crafted for this Hyderabad showcase. Each dish has been conceptualized to transport guests through Japan’s diverse culinary landscape, while reflecting The Leela’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

A master of both traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, Chef Shubham began his journey with MEGU at The Leela Palace New Delhi in 2015 and over the years, he has refined his expertise through innovation and discipline, creating exquisite dining experiences that have earned him recognition across the culinary world. Under his leadership, MEGU has continued to elevate its status as India’s finest Japanese dining destination, earning several accolades including a place among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Speaking about his upcoming Hyderabad showcase, Chef Shubham Thakur said, “This pop-up is a celebration of my journey with MEGU and Japanese cuisine, a cuisine defined by purity, precision, and passion. Bringing it to Hyderabad through Raen’s intimate and creative setting is truly exciting. Guests can expect a culinary experience that captures the soul of Japan while embracing the spirit of The Leela.”

Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad, added, “We are delighted to host Chef Shubham Thakur at Raen – The Chef’s Studio. This collaboration is a reflection of The Leela’s philosophy of curating exceptional culinary experiences that transcend boundaries. Chef Shubham’s artistry will offer Hyderabad an authentic taste of MEGU’s excellence, reinforcing Raen’s position as a stage for global gastronomy.” Raen – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad is designed as an intimate space for culinary expression — where the world’s most inspiring chefs come together to create transformative dining experiences. With its focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration, Raen continues to redefine Hyderabad’s fine dining scene by presenting exclusive pop-ups that celebrate global culinary artistry.