Leather Sandals or Kohlapuri Chappals? Prada Responds to Appropriation Allegations

Italian luxury brand Prada’s newest 2026 Spring/Summer menswear collection drew a lot of attention, not for its straw flower pot hats and outfits which make you question the practicality of high fashion, but for their very apparent ripoff of the Kohlapuri chappal, or as they called it, the “leather sandals”.

Following the Milan runway show, social media users were quick to point out this appropriation, holding Prada accountable for not crediting or even acknowledging the rich cultural history and craftsmanship associated with the Maharashtra originated Kohlapuri chappal.

The move also caused outrage amongst Kohlapuri chappal manufacturers who met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday to register an official complaint. Multiple politicians supported the artisan’s plight, with Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar condemning Prada in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Prada’s new sandal, priced approximately at ₹1 lakh, mimics Maharashtra’s GI-tagged #KolhapuriChappal without crediting Kolhapur’s artisans. This isn’t just copying – it’s cultural theft! If Prada won’t respect our heritage by branding it right, the Maharashtra government must act against such #ChappalChor,” he posted.

Reports from The Hindu have also stated that BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik is currently in the process of filing a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court against Prada. Further, the District Footwear Association of Kohlapur, the birthplace of the chappal, also reported seeking to file a criminal writ petition against Prada. “There are 20,000 artisans here in Kolhapur who make these chappals. All of us manufacturers have come together to condemn Prada. We will also send a memorandum to the Sant Rohidas Charmodyog Vikas Mahamandal to take action in this matter. We are now going to approach the District Collector, the State government, and the Union government,” a member of the association, Bhupal Shete said. “We have protested against it. They can’t do that. We have a GI tag. They haven’t acknowledged the name Kolhapuri Chappal. They should come here to buy them, not sell them at ₹1 lakh. What is the advantage to the manufacturers here? They will buy from us at ₹400–₹500 and sell at ₹1.2 lakh,” he added.

Amid the growing criticism in India, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture President, Lalit Gandhi, wrote a letter addressed to the Prada reading, “It has come to public attention that the collection includes footwear designs that bear a close resemblance to Kolhapuri Chappals (Footwear), a traditional handcrafted leather sandal that has been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Government of India in 2019; Gandhi urged the brand to acknowledge their inspiration behind the designs publicly, and explore possibilities of collaboration or fair compensation with regards to the local artisans. Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Lorenzo Bertelli responded to the letter on June 28th, stating, “We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognize the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship.” Bertelli further clarified that the designs were still in the early stages of development and yet to be approved for production or commercialization. He added that Prada would welcome any opportunity to further discuss and open up a dialogue with local Indian artisans, promising to set-up a follow-up with relevant





