Learning About DNA with Google Rolls Out in India
Google appears to be on a mission to cover every subject that is taught in schools in its back-to-school doodles.
Google Doodle features the molecule of life, i.e., deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA, on its homepage today. It was first launched on 10 September this year in the U.S., just in time for the back-to-school season - when DNA is one of the search engine's most frequently searched topics - but today, it has rolled out in India.
This comes after yesterday's doodle, a basketball-themed parabola doodle referencing the quadratic equation, adding to Google's collection of back-to-school doodles. Clicking on the doodle takes users to a page explaining the function of DNA, generated by Google's AI assistant, Gemini.
How does DNA work?
According to Gemini, "The sequence of A, T, C, and G bases in DNA is set by the template strand during DNA replication, following strict complementary base-pairing rules (A with T, and C with G). Errors in this sequence can lead to mutations with various consequences."
An orgasm relies on two key features of DNA to build and maintain its cells:
- Complementary Base-Pairing, where rungs of the ladder are formed by the pairing of adenine and thymine (A-T) or cytosine and guanine (C-G), and held together by hydrogen bonds.
- DNA Replication, where the strands of the double helix drift apart to serve as a template for new strands.
If this process isn't followed through (for example, by the incorporation of an incorrect base or by a kind of mutagenic damage), it could lead to mutations.
Aside from basic information about DNA, Google also offers users a mnemonic to remember the base-pairing rules more easily: "Apples in the Tree, Cars in the Garage."
First Mathematics, now Science; what next?
