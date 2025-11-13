This comes after yesterday's doodle, a basketball-themed parabola doodle referencing the quadratic equation, adding to Google's collection of back-to-school doodles. Clicking on the doodle takes users to a page explaining the function of DNA, generated by Google's AI assistant, Gemini.

How does DNA work?

According to Gemini, "The sequence of A, T, C, and G bases in DNA is set by the template strand during DNA replication, following strict complementary base-pairing rules (A with T, and C with G). Errors in this sequence can lead to mutations with various consequences."

An orgasm relies on two key features of DNA to build and maintain its cells:

Complementary Base-Pairing, where rungs of the ladder are formed by the pairing of adenine and thymine (A-T) or cytosine and guanine (C-G), and held together by hydrogen bonds.

DNA Replication, where the strands of the double helix drift apart to serve as a template for new strands.

If this process isn't followed through (for example, by the incorporation of an incorrect base or by a kind of mutagenic damage), it could lead to mutations.

Aside from basic information about DNA, Google also offers users a mnemonic to remember the base-pairing rules more easily: "Apples in the Tree, Cars in the Garage."

First Mathematics, now Science; what next?

Google appears to be on a mission to cover every subject that is taught in schools in its back-to-school doodles. Perhaps the next doodle will be based on trigonometry, geometry, or even a Shakespearean play; the search engine's users will have to wait and see.