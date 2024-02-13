Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (Kims) Hospital in Secunderabad organised an awareness seminar on International Epileptic Day on Monday. Attended by epilepsy patients and doctors, it was inaugurated by hospital CMD Dr Bollineni Bhaskara Rao.

Doctors said that more than one crore Indians are affected by the disease and medicines and surgery can bring relief and that epilepsy is not contagious. “The lack of knowledge about epilepsy translates into social stigma and exclusion,” said Dr. Bhaskar Rao.

Dr Manas Panigrahi said that many people with epilepsy were looked down upon due to common misconceptions. Dr Sita Jayalakshmi explained that with the right treatment, people with epilepsy can go for jobs, get married, and have children.