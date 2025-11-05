(L)ace Up Your Fashion Game

In a world of trends, lace remains timeless. Lace, a symbol of elegance and feminine beauty, is back in fashion in a big way. Once used for intimate wear and bridal wear, lace is now making a bold statement in mainstream retail and fashion trends.

Look around and you will see lace everywhere. Lace dresses, sexy, bold tops, sarees, lace-trimmed skirts, structured body suits, corsets, pants, dupattas, and lehengas for women range from casual daywear to more formal evening attire. This transition to high street fashion reveals the delicate lace and lace fabrics' versatility and timeless appeal.

Timeless Grace

Lace exudes a sense of femininity and grace, transforming even the simplest garment into a captivating and timeless piece. “With its delicate motifs and sheer textures, lace enhances the allure of any dress, imparting an air of sophistication and romantic charm that appeals across generations. Whether used abundantly or as an accent, lace remains the epitome of elegance in fashion,” states Designer Kavitha Nandakumar, owner of Butterflies Boutique, Bengaluru.

Lace has made a comeback in Indian couture, with a modern edge. Designers are using lace not just as an embellishment but as a core textile, layering it over silks, tulles, and organza to create light, feminine, and globally relevant silhouettes. “For brides, lace adds an effortless romanticism that is timeless and yet contemporary, ideal for pre-wedding celebrations. There is a shift toward romantic hues; ivory, champagne, powder pink, and rose gold are top choices. However, metallic greys, midnight blues, and wine tones are also trending among brides who prefer a touch of modern sophistication,” says Saurabh Gupta, Founder, Kalki Fashion.

Style Statement

Today, lace fashion wear is all about placement panels, layered transparencies, and tonal embroidery, which gives lace a contemporary, less ornamental look. It is relevant from streetwear to couture. “Lace has broken out of its bridal box. It’s no longer just about delicacy - it’s about depth and personality. Modern lace design has evolved with bold cuts, layered textures, and new colours, making it versatile. From structured lace shirts to maxi dresses, it’s being reinterpreted as a form of quiet luxury. Lace retains its femininity, and is timeless and novel, which is why it keeps reappearing on red carpets,” says Ashray Gujral, founder of Dash and Dot.

Lost In Lace

There are several types of laces - Chantilly, crochet, cotton, guipure, sheer tulle-based lace, and embroidered net, each defined by how it’s constructed and the motifs used. “Lace fabrics are full-width materials that can be tailored into garments like dresses, shirts, and co-ords. Lace trims or borders are narrow, decorative edges used to finish hems, collars, or sleeves, adding contrast or texture to a solid fabric. At Dash and Dot, we combine both using broad lace fabrics for structure and delicate trims for subtle detailing,” adds Gujral.

Synthetic and machine-made laces offer convenience and affordability; hand-crocheted lace possesses a unique artisanal value. “The handmade creations reflect hours of dedication, craftsmanship and skill. Beyond clothing, crochet lace brings warmth and character to homes, enriching both fashion and interior spaces with its intricate touch,” opines Kavitha.

Desi Trends

Indian couture is all about balance, and lace, when detailed with zardozi, pearl embroidery, or metallic thread work, it’s a fusion between East and West. “The interplay of sheer lace with traditional embellishment gives a sense of fluidity and sparkle without overpowering the wearer. It’s delicate, yet stunning, in style,” adds Gupta.

Lace is used as a glamorous statement rather than an accent; lace co-ords, skirts, and dresses mix nostalgia with modernity. Lace pairs with Indian silhouettes like Shararas or kurta sets, but is relevant in global styles like cropped shirts or denim. That duality — the ability to move between cultures and occasions is what keeps lace in demand today.” says Gujral.

Sheer Power

Keep the look minimal, let the lace's translucent texture stand out. Choose dresses that combine both sheer and opaque materials. A top with lace on the sleeves and a solid bodice, or a sheer skirt and an opaque lining. Team up a lace top with hoodies and jackets!

Select the colour of the lace and lining underneath carefully. A black or red lace dress with a nude slip is apt for parties. Tops with lace trims or decorative edges at hems, collars, or sleeves are apt for office wear. Coordinate the lace dupatta's colour and style with the saree or lehenga for a cohesive ensemble. “Pair lace sarees with structured blouses or off-shoulder cuts to add a modern twist. A sheer lace dupatta with scalloped edges adds grace to a cocktail look,” suggests Saurabh Gupta.

Handle With Care

To preserve the beauty of lace dresses, gentle care is essential. “Hand washing in cold water with mild detergent prevents fabric damage, while avoiding wringing to maintain the delicate lace. Dry lace flat on a towel. Fold with tissue and store the lace dress in a muslin cloth bag. With proper care, lace remains exquisite and wearable for many years,” states Kavitha. Lace-trim styles lend an ethereal detail that adds elegance to your personality. Embrace the hot trend of lace and let it not hide beneath.

Lace Appeal

• Kareena Kapoor Khan loves lace sarees and gowns. She wore at Lakme Fashion Week a Manish Malhotra-designed French lace blouse and a Chantilly lace-bordered saree.

• Sabrina Carpenter wore a long-sleeved red lace Valentino gown on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

• Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in New York in a black silk slip dress with a halter neck and floral embroidered lace on the cups.