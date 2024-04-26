Kylie Cosmetics Launches in India

Kylie Cosmetics, the global beauty phenomenon founded by Kylie Jenner, is thrilled to announce its launch in India, a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion. Partnering with House of Beauty, the leading beauty specialty company which brings coveted international beauty brands to India, Kylie Cosmetics’ arrival has been long awaited by Indian beauty consumers. This partnership marks the first time the brand has partnered with an Indian omnichannel specialist like House of Beauty.

“I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in India – I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I use and love, and I can’t wait to share my collection with all my fans in India.", said Kylie Jenner, Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. In 2015, Kylie Jenner embarked on her beauty business with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits - a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners. Since then, Kylie supported by Global beauty powerhouse Coty, have continued to expand her beauty empire around the world in over 50 countries, and across eye, complexion, and countless innovations in lip. The beauty line is carefully crafted with clean formulations and vegan ingredients that deliver on trend, high-quality, high-pigment, and high-performance formulations that fans around the world have come to love.

The launch collection includes the best-selling Matte and Velvet Lip Kits, as well as recent must-have launches such as Precision Pout Lip Liner, Power Plush Longwear Foundation, Kylash Volume Mascara, Power Plush Longwear Concealer and Tinted Butter Balm.

Starting 25th April 2024, Kylie Cosmetics will be available exclusively in 25 Sephora India stores nationwide and online on sephora







