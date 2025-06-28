Kodava Food Festival at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur
The menu also includes traditional accompaniments and seasonal preparations such as Chorange Pajji, Thenge Pajji, Baimbale Curry, Kaad Mange, and Tarkari Pulav, offering a rare glimpse into the depth and diversity of the cuisine.
ITC Kohenur presents an immersive culinary experience with a three-day Kodava Food Festival, spotlighting the distinctive cuisine of Karnataka’s Kodava region.
Curated with care, the menu features an array of time-honoured recipes that reflect the bold and aromatic flavours of the Kodava table. Diners can expect dishes such as Balekai Barthad – shallow-fried raw plantains, Nallamalu Erchi – Coorg-style lamb pepper fry, Meen Barthad – crisp fried fish, Koli Barthad – spicy pan-fried chicken, Ograne Itte Kadambutt – rice dumplings stir-fried with vegetables, Bollary Barthad – golden-fried yellow cucumber, among others.
The menu also includes traditional accompaniments and seasonal preparations such as Chorange Pajji, Thenge Pajji, Baimbale Curry, Kaad Mange, and Tarkari Pulav, offering a rare glimpse into the depth and diversity of the cuisine.
Starting from 30th June to 2nd July 2025, between 7:00 PM and 11:30 PM, the Kodava Food Festival offers an extraordinary culinary journey through one of India’s most distinctive regional cuisines.
Golconda Pavilion - ITC Kohenur, 30th June to 2nd July 2025, 07:00PM to 11:30PM. To reserve your table and for further details, please call +91 79955 59223.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story