Kodava Food Festival at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur

ITC Kohenur presents an immersive culinary experience with a three-day Kodava Food Festival, spotlighting the distinctive cuisine of Karnataka’s Kodava region.

Curated with care, the menu features an array of time-honoured recipes that reflect the bold and aromatic flavours of the Kodava table. Diners can expect dishes such as Balekai Barthad – shallow-fried raw plantains, Nallamalu Erchi – Coorg-style lamb pepper fry, Meen Barthad – crisp fried fish, Koli Barthad – spicy pan-fried chicken, Ograne Itte Kadambutt – rice dumplings stir-fried with vegetables, Bollary Barthad – golden-fried yellow cucumber, among others.

The menu also includes traditional accompaniments and seasonal preparations such as Chorange Pajji, Thenge Pajji, Baimbale Curry, Kaad Mange, and Tarkari Pulav, offering a rare glimpse into the depth and diversity of the cuisine.

Starting from 30th June to 2nd July 2025, between 7:00 PM and 11:30 PM, the Kodava Food Festival offers an extraordinary culinary journey through one of India’s most distinctive regional cuisines.

Golconda Pavilion - ITC Kohenur, 30th June to 2nd July 2025, 07:00PM to 11:30PM. To reserve your table and for further details, please call +91 79955 59223.