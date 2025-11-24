KIMS Cuddles Marks Prematurity Day, Urges Parents to Prioritize Timely Care for Preterm Babies

He participated as the chief guest in the Prematurity Day program organized by KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Kondapur, held at the Sandhya Convention Centre in the city. She expressed her happiness at seeing so many children together, stating that though they were born prematurely, they now look absolutely healthy.

Dr. Aparna C., Clinical Director of the Neonatology Department, Head of NICU, and Senior Consultant Neonatology & Pediatrics at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, Hyderabad, said, “One in every eight children is born before completing 37 weeks of gestation. That means nearly 15% of all babies are born prematurely. High maternal blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, early labor pains, leaking amniotic fluid these are among the causes of preterm birth. However, if deliveries happen in hospitals equipped with comprehensive neonatal services, 90% of premature babies do very well.

Globally, a majority of infant deaths occur among preterm babies. But that does not mean every preterm baby faces danger. If required, we shift newborns immediately to NICU, prevent and treat infections, ensure timely breastfeeding, and provide Kangaroo Mother Care. These measures solve most of the problems. Only very few face severe complications. Babies with respiratory issues may need non-invasive ventilation support such as CPAP.

In recent times, fertility rates have declined significantly, leading many couples to opt for IVF. Even with such treatments, the chances of preterm birth are higher. Poor sperm quality in men and various health issues in women also contribute to this. Those aspiring to become parents should adopt healthy lifestyles early on practice yoga, stay mentally positive. Men should also maintain good health with proper exercise,” advised Dr. Aparna C. KIMS Cuddles, kondapur, Hyderabad

Dr. Bollineni Bhaskara Rao, CMD of KIMS Group of Hospitals, said, “In the case of preterm births, proper care and necessary treatment right after birth can prevent health complications. KIMS Cuddles Hospital was established specifically for child and maternal care. Here, we provide high-quality treatment at affordable cost. With many expert doctors available, we are able to ensure a normal life for premature babies. Not all such babies require expensive treatments only a few do. Many of the children present here today weighed just 600–800 grams at birth. Now they are healthy, playful, and active. Therefore, there is no need for fear or misconceptions about preterm babies.”

Children Who Dazzled With Songs and Play

Around 450 children who were born prematurely at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur over the past five–six years attended the event with their parents. Many of them entertained the audience by singing songs and nursery rhymes. People were overjoyed to see these once-fragile babies now thriving in good health. Several medical experts, paediatricians, nurses, lactation consultants, physiotherapists, and others participated in the event.