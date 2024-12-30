Kerala Man Decorates Home Using Automobile Spare Parts for Unique Aesthetic

People often find creative ways to reflect their unique personalities in their home decor, transforming living spaces into artistic expressions. A striking example of this is a house in Kerala that has recently gained attention for its unconventional yet captivating design. Instagram user Priyam Saraswat, known for showcasing unique homes across India, shared glimpses of this remarkable house, leaving viewers amazed at its ingenuity.

Located in a serene town in Kerala, the house is a testament to sustainable design and creativity. What sets it apart is its decor, which incorporates spare parts from bikes and cars, giving it a distinct industrial aesthetic. From motorcycle chains adorning the walls to car wheels repurposed into light fixtures, every element of the house speaks of meticulous craftsmanship and innovation. The exteriors feature a gate made of bike frames welded together, while the interiors showcase tables and chairs constructed from repurposed car parts, such as steering wheels and gears.

One of the standout features of the house is a chandelier crafted from bike chains and sprockets, creating a stunning centerpiece in the living room. The bedrooms feature headboards made from old car hoods, and mirrors are framed with bike tires. Even the outdoor garden follows the theme, with plant holders made from discarded exhaust pipes and engine parts used as decorative sculptures.

The homeowner, whose name has yet to be disclosed, is reportedly an automobile enthusiast with a passion for recycling. Speaking about his vision, he said, “I wanted my home to be a reflection of my love for automobiles and sustainability. Using scrap parts not only saved costs but also gave these materials a new lease of life.”

The house has become a local attraction, drawing visitors eager to witness its inventive decor. On Instagram, users have praised the home for its creativity and eco-friendly approach. One commenter wrote, “This is a brilliant blend of art and sustainability!”

This Kerala house stands as a perfect example of how creativity and environmental consciousness can come together to create something truly extraordinary. It’s not just a home—it’s a statement of passion and innovation.