Kenya’s Hidden Honeymoon Gems
The thought of waking up early to get the best shots of a slew of wild animals visiting the watering hole, a real photographer's delight!
Kenya has always been a popular choice of honeymoon destination for adventure-loving couples. What an exciting thought to camp in the wilderness while listening to the sounds of the wild outside the protective periphery. The thought of waking up early to get the best shots of a slew of wild animals visiting the watering hole, a real photographer's delight!
And wait, there’s plenty of romance too! Think long, languorous candlelit dinners, over delicious local African cuisine as you look into each other’s eyes while light from the candles casts a soft glow on your faces. Waking up in each other’s arms to melodious birdsong outside, even as you’ll look forward to the exciting day ahead, and wonder what animal sightings you will catch on your next outing together. Although Kenya is famous for its Masai Mara tribe and the inimitable Great Migration, there are many other things for couples to do here on their time together that will have them truly spoilt for choice.
Nairobi: Not Just a Stopover
Although most people treat Nairobi like a transitory stop before moving on to the wilderness, they sadly don't realise that this bustling city, too, has an intrinsic charm of its own. Consider starting your honeymoon with at least one day at the thrilling Giraffe Centre, which has been established as a breeding ground for the endangered Rothschild Giraffe, where an elevated feeding platform is installed to allow visitors to hand feed the giraffes. It’s truly a unique and enjoyable activity for guests of all ages. If you’re looking for something trendy and more contemporary, then check into one of the many new-age luxury boutique hotels and try the calming spa treatments to shake off all that wedding stress.
Feeling adventurous? A day trip to Nairobi National Park will be the perfect precursor of what is waiting to unfold for the rest of your trip. Watch rhinos and lions lazing around nonchalantly, undeterred by your eyes on them.
Westlands, the throbbing heart of Nairobi, is a pulsating mélange of luxury, nightlife and culture. A hot spot for upscale hotels, jam-packed malls and a vibrant entertainment scene, it’s a stand-out destination for locals and tourists alike. By day, visit art galleries, stylish cafés and high-end restaurants; by night, navigate its throbbing clubs and rooftop bars with sweeping city views.
Nairobi is also a golfer’s paradise and boasts 10 plus exquisite golf clubs. Some of the top ones are Muthaiga Golf Club, Karen Country Club and Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club. While Royal Nairobi Golf Club is the oldest in Kenya.
The Kenyan Coastline:
Did you know that Kenya’s coastline is equally stunning as its wild counterparts? The little tropical islands of this nation offer pristine beaches, adventurous water sports and other activities like diving, snorkelling and much more. The UNESCO-listed island of Lamu is highly recommended for its innate Swahili culture and a bevvy of traditional dhows sailing dreamily in the shimmering waters. Clearly, an island that mixes fun, food, entertainment and everything in between, gorge on fresh seafood, explore hidden caves around the island or sail through fascinating mangroves at sunset. For the couples who love the thrills of adventure, do try kitesurfing or diving in Watamu, or even snorkelling through the reefs at Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park. And for the culture vultures, there's always Mombasa.
Are dreamy beaches your thing? Then you ought to check out Kenya’s pristine coastline. Does your idea of a luxurious honeymoon involve cuddling together in a hammock set up in your private beach- front villa facing the sparkling seashore?
For exclusive villas, one can look at Almanara Luxury Resort & Spa on Diani Beach or if you’re looking at plush suites, then look no further than The Sands at Chale Island for the ultimate in comfort and luxury.
Did You Say Romantic Safari? Consider it Done!
So while the Masai Mara has drawn curious safari-loving crowds to Kenya’s forests, this nation has so many other breathtaking options that ignite a romantic spark and keep it burning all through with exclusive, romantic and truly unforgettable experiences. There is the Segera Retreat, which comes highly recommended for honeymooners who want safari chic with a mindful nod to sustainability. And then there’s Laikipia, which is home to Lewa and Ol Pejeta private conservancies, where guests can enjoy game drives without any additional crowds, not to mention the opportunity to spot the last two northern white rhinos on the planet.
And last but not least, the Samburu National Reserve, with its dramatic landscapes, must be added to your itinerary if you want to return home with some truly extraordinary memories. Imagine spotting the Grevy’s zebra or the reticulated giraffe amongst other rare finds. The lodges here extend beyond luxurious. The sumptuous infinity pool at Saruni Samburu has endless views that many dream of, but few get to see.
The (Not So) Little Extras to Seal the Deal
Fancy a hot air balloon ride over the Savannah? Imagine getting up close to the animals running wild several feet below you. How about serenading your sweetheart with an intimate bush dinner? Just you two, and a vast blanket of stars sparkling overhead! Sounds dreamy already? Sip wine on a dhow in Lamu or wake up to an elephant casually strolling past your window at the lodge in Samburu. Or how about getting an indulgent couple’s massage in a private cabana facing the Indian Ocean with the waves playing your music of love. Kenya truly was made to celebrate your love and union.
So whether it is a honeymoon, a babymoon or even a getaway to enjoy a mix of relaxation and adventure in a luxurious setting, don't waste your time on the clichés. Instead, check out these gems of Kenya and cross off the most anticipated wishes from your bucket list.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story