Kenya’s Hidden Honeymoon Gems

Kenya has always been a popular choice of honeymoon destination for adventure-loving couples. What an exciting thought to camp in the wilderness while listening to the sounds of the wild outside the protective periphery. The thought of waking up early to get the best shots of a slew of wild animals visiting the watering hole, a real photographer's delight!

And wait, there’s plenty of romance too! Think long, languorous candlelit dinners, over delicious local African cuisine as you look into each other’s eyes while light from the candles casts a soft glow on your faces. Waking up in each other’s arms to melodious birdsong outside, even as you’ll look forward to the exciting day ahead, and wonder what animal sightings you will catch on your next outing together. Although Kenya is famous for its Masai Mara tribe and the inimitable Great Migration, there are many other things for couples to do here on their time together that will have them truly spoilt for choice.

Nairobi: Not Just a Stopover

Although most people treat Nairobi like a transitory stop before moving on to the wilderness, they sadly don't realise that this bustling city, too, has an intrinsic charm of its own. Consider starting your honeymoon with at least one day at the thrilling Giraffe Centre, which has been established as a breeding ground for the endangered Rothschild Giraffe, where an elevated feeding platform is installed to allow visitors to hand feed the giraffes. It’s truly a unique and enjoyable activity for guests of all ages. If you’re looking for something trendy and more contemporary, then check into one of the many new-age luxury boutique hotels and try the calming spa treatments to shake off all that wedding stress.

Feeling adventurous? A day trip to Nairobi National Park will be the perfect precursor of what is waiting to unfold for the rest of your trip. Watch rhinos and lions lazing around nonchalantly, undeterred by your eyes on them.

Westlands, the throbbing heart of Nairobi, is a pulsating mélange of luxury, nightlife and culture. A hot spot for upscale hotels, jam-packed malls and a vibrant entertainment scene, it’s a stand-out destination for locals and tourists alike. By day, visit art galleries, stylish cafés and high-end restaurants; by night, navigate its throbbing clubs and rooftop bars with sweeping city views.

Nairobi is also a golfer’s paradise and boasts 10 plus exquisite golf clubs. Some of the top ones are Muthaiga Golf Club, Karen Country Club and Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club. While Royal Nairobi Golf Club is the oldest in Kenya.

The Kenyan Coastline:

Did you know that Kenya’s coastline is equally stunning as its wild counterparts? The little tropical islands of this nation offer pristine beaches, adventurous water sports and other activities like diving, snorkelling and much more. The UNESCO-listed island of Lamu is highly recommended for its innate Swahili culture and a bevvy of traditional dhows sailing dreamily in the shimmering waters. Clearly, an island that mixes fun, food, entertainment and everything in between, gorge on fresh seafood, explore hidden caves around the island or sail through fascinating mangroves at sunset. For the couples who love the thrills of adventure, do try kitesurfing or diving in Watamu, or even snorkelling through the reefs at Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park. And for the culture vultures, there's always Mombasa.