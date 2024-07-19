Dim Sum at East The Asian Living Room, JW Marriott Bengaluru

Experience the ultimate culinary indulgence at the East, “The Asian Living Room,” at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa from July 19 to 21,2024. For the first time, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa will be hosting guests to the exquisite flavours of Dashanzi, JW Marriott Juhu Mumbai. The specially curated menu will feature a selection of finely curated Dim Sum by the talented Chef Thagendra Bista Bista. Designed to celebrate and promote the art of Dim Sum, this exquisite gastronomical journey promises to take you on a flavorful dream through the artistic district of Beijing.





Begin your culinary adventure with Chef Thagendra Bista’s meticulously curated Dim Sum offerings at lakeside East. Enjoy a diverse selection of flavours like Black Cod, Black Fungus (steamed), Seafood Treasure and Chive, Xia Long Bao, Pulled Chicken Bao Taco with Pickle Apple and much more. Inspired by the luxury Asian dining set up, you can indulge in a variety of delicacies, each prepared with precision and artistry, offering a true taste of the cuisine that is both authentic and innovative. Chef Thagendra Bista is a master of his craft, possessing an innate understanding of the intricate flavours and techniques that define Dim Sum. His cooking style is deeply rooted in tradition, and draws inspiration from his extensive culinary experiences.





To elevate your dining experience, savour a selection of specially crafted cocktails designed to perfectly complement the Dim Sum, all enjoyed amidst the breathtaking panoramic view of Nandi Hills. Delight in the exquisite preparations and curated beverages that enhance every moment of your visit. The ambiance is set to create the perfect backdrop for a memorable meal with their soothing tones of House music. Combined with the delicious food preparations and curated beverages, this event brings an unparalleled dining experience.











Chef Thagendra Bista expresses his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I am delighted to introduce the exquisite flavours of Dashanzi to Bangalore. This festival represents a significant opportunity to highlight the nuanced flavours that define Asian culinary traditions, resonating both locally and internationally. It's an exciting journey through the diverse and vibrant flavours of Asia inviting guests to savour every moment and taste the essence of East Asian cuisine.”





