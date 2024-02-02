Jaipur Music Stage showcases some amazing performances on Day 1

The 2024 edition of the Jaipur Music Stage commenced with grandeur on February 1st at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. Running from February 1st to 3rd, the 3-day music Festival runs concurrently with the iconic Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Jaipur Literature Festival, offering a harmonious blend of books, literature, and music from India and across the world.



On the Festival's inaugural day, The Tapi Project, amalgamating folk, jazz, and rock influences, provided a continuous revival of stories and themes, showcasing a rich tapestry of diverse musical styles; and the Mohammad Muneem fronted band Alif, skilled in poetry, singing, songwriting, filmmaking, and scriptwriting, seamlessly integrated music across various themes and genres, contributing to the Festival's cultural vibrancy.

Maintaining its legacy, the Festival remains dedicated to presenting a diverse array of musical genres, featuring both established and emerging talents. The eagerly awaited Day 1 performances reintroduced the enchantment of live music to the stage, rekindling the magic that has defined this platform and highlighting some of the most exceptional musical expressions from India and across the globe in previous editions.

Expressing their feeling, members from Tapi Project said, “Jaipur Music Stage is prestigious and provides an excellent platform for us to present our performance, which revolves around the dissolution of boundaries, the inward-looking and transcendental nature of music, and the paradoxical nature of life, with literature reflecting the same paradox. This is our first time at the Festival, and with poetry being an integral part of our performance, we are excited to present it to the special audience of Jaipur Literature Festival. Yes, there will be a new song, and we are thrilled to debut it at the Jaipur Music Stage.”