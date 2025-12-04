Italian Uncle Takes ‘Joota Chori’ Global with Hilarious Live Auction in Chicago

At a recent Indian wedding in Chicago, this much-loved tradition received an uproariously entertaining new form, which was considered quite a delightful fusion of cultures. Well, all thanks go to an enthusiastic Italian guest who turned the ritual into a full-bore live auction. From a routine bout of foot 'stealing' and playful haggling, it became the star attraction of the night, sending guests and internet users into splits.

From Sneaky Shoes to Auctioneer Drama.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Chicago-based wedding DJ Chirag Gandhi (@dj_realest), captures the moment when an Italian uncle, affectionately dubbed “Uncle Richie,” grabbed hold of the groom’s shoes — the usual cue for light-hearted negotiations — and instead transformed it into a theatrical auction. He grabbed the mic and declared, “My father and grandfather used to have an auction house,” before launching into rapid-fire bids.

What was expected to be quick. settlement — the groom assumed a $300 payment would settle the "theft" — soon escalated into a chaotic bidding war. Uncle Richie opened at US$200, then theatrically called out $900, $950 and finally pushed the bid to an astonishing US$1,100. Cheers, laughter and uproarious clapping filled the air as the crowd cheered on the dramatic flair.

A Comedy of Cultures — and Auctioneering.

The contrast - a traditional Indian wedding ritual meeting the flamboyant style of an auctioneer - added to the hilarity. Guests, who were probably expecting playful banter and an unostentatious ransom, ended up participating in what looked like an impromptu auction house setup, complete with clapping and shouting bidders.

Comments began pouring in from social media: one Instagrammer joked that "Uncle Richie deserves the first naan out of the tandoor for life," while another referred to him as an auctioneer who was more flamboyant than a traditional pandit-a nod to the theatrical energy he brought to the gathering.

Culture Meets Comedy — And It's A Hit.

What really struck a chord, though, was how organically this cross-cultural twist played out. The setting might have been Chicago, but the spirit was unmistakably desi: fun, chaotic, celebratory. A video of the incident went viral in no time, showing how traditions familiar to Indian weddings can carry charm — and laughs — thousands of miles away, when welcomed with warmth and humour.

Many viewers loved the spontaneity; it was a refreshing relief from highly choreographed wedding rituals. Instead, the moment provided real amusement, surprise, and an unplanned slice of happiness that cut through cultural divides with simplicity and laughter.

Why This Story Struck A Chord?

At its core, this viral wedding highlight is more than just stolen shoes; it's ultimately about connection. It's about the joy in the mashup of traditions, finding the humour common across cultures, and making that one familiar custom into one universal celebratory moment. For many, it's confirmation that weddings anywhere in the world can still surprise us and that laughter is still the most universal language.

In a time when weddings often tend to err on the side of grandeur and perfection, this Chicago celebration stood out. It was to remind all those watching that the best memories often come from unscripted moments-and that sometimes all that it takes is an Italian uncle with a mic to make ancient traditions feel brand new.