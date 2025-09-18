Israel Awarded Best Booth Decoration at BLTM 2025, Draws Focus on Indian Travel Market

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) proudly won the ‘Best Booth Decoration Award’ at BLTM 2025, marking a milestone in its strong comeback to India’s leading travel and MICE showcase. The pavilion, inspired by Jerusalem’s Old City walls, Tel Aviv’s vibrant beaches, and the Dead Sea, attracted over 5,000 visitors and hosted more than 500 B2B meetings across three days at the India International Convention Centre (IICC).

The inauguration was attended by Galit Hoffman, Consul – Tourism Affairs for India, IMOT, alongside Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, NCT of Delhi, who praised the creativity and energy of the pavilion.





Israel positioned itself as a holistic destination offering a wide spectrum of experiences. For the MICE segment, the country showcased its world-class infrastructure, convention centres, and customized incentive itineraries. Destination weddings were highlighted as a fast-growing segment in India, with Israel presenting an unmatched combination of historic backdrops, modern venues, and scenic landscapes for unforgettable celebrations. Leisure and family travel also featured strongly, with diverse adventures ranging from desert hikes and skiing on Mount Hermon to floating in the Dead Sea or relaxing on Tel Aviv’s lively beaches.





The debut of Noah Tours, a leading Israeli DMC, added further momentum, engaging corporates, wedding planners, and agents with tailor-made itineraries.

Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing – IMOT India, said: “BLTM gave us the opportunity to present Israel’s true breadth- as a destination that blends business with leisure, heritage with innovation, and snow with desert. For Indian travellers, Israel is not only efficient for events but also inspiring and unforgettable.”

Galit Hoffman, Consul – Tourism Affairs for India, added: “India and Israel share strong and long-standing ties, and tourism plays an important role in strengthening those bonds. With India as Israel’s top Asian market and ranking 11th globally, we see tremendous potential in deepening our cooperation through MICE, destination weddings, and strategic partnerships that connect people and economies.”

With this recognition at BLTM, Israel reaffirmed its position as a dynamic and compelling destination for the Indian market.