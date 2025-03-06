Interest Vs. Insistence- This Woman’s Day female daters speak up about the blurry line between pursuit and pressure

The dating world, online or IRL, thrives on effort. But over 8500 women told India's No.1 dating app, QuackQuack, that the line between effort and annoyance is thin, and daters need to realize it sooner rather than later. 2 in 5 women noted that genuine interest is appreciable, but that coupled with over-persistence is a red flag; striking the right balance is everything.

QuackQuack's survey was conducted among active female users aged 20 to 35 across all major Indian cities. Respondents belonged to various professional fields and socio-economic backgrounds. They were asked to share their experiences with persistence or its overplay, their perception of effort, and ways to date safely. The app's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, added, "In modern dating, emotional intelligence trumps almost all other qualities. Lasting connection while dating online is directly proportional to striking a balance between persistence with effort and giving your match their space to decide whether they are ready to accept all that you have to offer. Only when there's mutual interest is effort appreciated."

Read the 'chat' room.

The response or lack of it should be indication enough if your match welcomes the work you are putting in, said 2876 women between 25 and 30. 3 in 5 of these women revealed that if a match has not replied in a reasonable time frame, it is safe to assume they are not interested. Repeated messages or follow-ups are neither required nor welcome. Over 38% of the respondents shared they find it unsettling if a match relentlessly pursues the connection. Pritika from Delhi said, "Reading the room is very important in dating, online or offline. Double texting is okay, but the third time is not the charm in this case. It is much more appealing when a person gives their match space and time to respond."

Digital Boundaries

Approximately 28% of women from Tier 1 and 2 cities mentioned that they share their social media accounts with a match after 2 to 3 weeks of chatting. Among these respondents, 22% disclosed that their matches have been respectful of their boundaries and continued the interaction in the dating app instead of bombarding them with DMs. Participants explained that sharing 'socials' is not an invitation to chat on those platforms; rather, in modern dating, it serves as "proof of life," validating the lifestyle they claimed to have and reinforcing their authenticity.

A soft NO is still a NO.

The survey results highlighted that over 19% of women below 24 do not feel comfortable saying a direct "no" and prefer "kind deflection" over brutal rejections. They expressed how their empathy often forces them to ask for a raincheck instead of clean cuts. 3 in 4 of these women from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities mentioned that "I am busy" or "Let's see" is more often than not a soft no. In such cases, the key is to take the hint and move on.



