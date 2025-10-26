Last Saturday: Where Every Night Feels Like Weekend

On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Jubilee Hills, there’s a new kind of buzz in the air — not just from the music, but from the glasses clinking at ‘Last Saturday’, Hyderabad’s newest cocktail bar that’s fast becoming the city’s favourite haunt. Founded by Teja Cherukuri, the man behind Hyderabad’s iconic brewery—Prost and Bengaluru’s Ironhill, this vibrant space captures the pulse of a city that’s finally ready to party with finesse.

“Saturday is everyone’s favourite day,” Teja says with an easy grin. “It’s when you let go, unwind, spend on yourself — so why should it come only once a week? The idea behind ‘Last Saturday’ is that every day should feel like your last Saturday — where you live fully, laugh loudly, and maybe spend a little too much.”





The philosophy seeps into the space itself. The interiors are moody yet playful — a mix of industrial chic and urban comfort, with eclectic artwork splashed across the ceiling and a lively DJ-pulsed energy that keeps the vibe effortlessly cool. I am told, the crowd here is young, curious, and unmistakably Hyderabadi — familiar faces, familiar warmth, but with a growing appetite for the cosmopolitan.

Teja admits that Hyderabad isn’t the easiest crowd to impress. “We are still rooted in our flavours here,” he says. “People love experimenting, but they want that comfort too. You can bring ramen, tacos, or buns to the table — but in the end, they will still ask for biryani.”





And at ‘Last Saturday’, the biryani doesn’t disappoint. The Mutton Donne Biryani — a nod to Teja’s Bengaluru roots — is smoky, spicy, instantly transporting you to a lazy afternoon in Koramangala. Then there’s the Haleem Buns, the runaway bestseller. Soft, buttery sliders stuffed with slow-cooked haleem — they are the kind of bar snack that can turn a drink into dinner.

The Jhatka Lamb Fry and Ramen Bowls have also built loyal followings, I am told. “The lamb pairs beautifully with our darker beers and stouts,” Teja notes. “It’s like a street-side bite done in a gourmet way.” Even the vegetarians get their share of creativity — Jackfruit Millet Tacos and Spicy Korean Buns make sure nobody’s left out of the fun.





But what truly sets ‘Last Saturday’ apart are the cocktails. “We don’t use syrups or artificial sugars,” Teja explains. “Everything is natural, so you don’t get that sticky, heavy feeling. You can actually enjoy more than one drink and still taste your food.”

The bar’s playful cocktail list reads like a K-drama binge — ‘Better Than Single’, ‘Love Takes Two’, ‘Queen of Tears’, ‘Saturday Calling’, ‘Crash Landing on You’. His personal favourite? “The one that tastes like coconut toffee — just like the old-school candies,” he laughs. “Nostalgia in a glass.”





With live DJs, percussion sets, and a floor that’s already packed most nights, ‘Last Saturday’ is proof that Hyderabad’s nightlife is in full swing — evolving beyond the familiar, but still keeping its heart.