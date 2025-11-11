Inside Grand Egyptian Museum: 7 Fascinating Facets of Its Thematic Design

The Grand Egyptian Museum opened its doors earlier this week in Cairo. Since then, visitors have been in awe of its infrastructure, noting that the museum was built to surround visitors with Egyptian culture and thus curate the perfect museum experience. Some of the key features of the Grand Egyptian Museum's design include the following:

A building that aligns with all three Egyptian pyramids

A staircase along the entire length of the museum with statues and artefacts placed in chronological order, so the oldest are at the bottom of the stairs and the newest are at the top - a literal walk through history

A glass wall at the top of the stairs that gives you a clear, picturesque view of the pyramids

A set of pyramid-shaped entrances wrapped in thinly cut amber onyx stone to achieve a golden glow effect when lit up

A main pyramid-shaped entrance framed by black hieroglyphs panels

A jewellery store with all its souvenirs laid out as if they're artefacts themselves

A display of Nefertiti busts in-store

If you haven't already, it's time for everyone - especially ancient history buffs - to add the Grand Egyptian Museum to their travel bucket list.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle