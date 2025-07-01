Influencer Pays Off Debt Using Nothing But ChatGPT

For new adults and people with no financial literacy, ChatGPT is here to teach you. Influencer and realtor Jennifer Allan, recently took to social media to reveal her journey of slowly becoming debt free, all with the help of ChatGPT. According to Newsweek, Allan had struggled with money her whole life and did not understand the concept of budgeting, a situation that ultimately placed her in a deep credit card debt of $23,000. Her finances had been smooth sailing ntil the birth of her daughter, which caused expenses such as childcare and postpartum recovery, forcing Allan to ultimately rely on her credit card. “We weren't living lavishly. We were just surviving. But the debt piled up while I wasn't looking; she said. In a moment of confusion, she turned to ChatGPT, aiming to complete a 30-day challenge of budgeting. Using the AI platform, Allan was able to identify unnecessary expenses such as unused subscriptions, and earn additional income through selling items on Facebook arketplace.Using ChatGPT every day for 30 days to help me pay off debt-whether that was rainstorming side hustles or just giving me a little structure,” she stated. n day 30, the influencer posted a video on her Tiktok profile @_jenn.allan where she revealed aving paid off $12,078.93 over the course of the month. She added that it wasn’t some financial ack, but the act of tracking and looking at her expenses everyday. Allan even built a debt racker and has proudly stated that her public journey has left her feeling empowered.



