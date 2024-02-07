Italian culinary extravaganza at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) has embarked on an exciting culinary journey with its monthly event series, 'Flavours of the World', aimed at tantalizing the taste buds of its guests and food aficionados in Hyderabad. As part of this initiative, NHA present 'Italian Cuisine' throughout February, from the 3rd to the 24th, at its esteemed Food Exchange venue.

During this Italian culinary extravaganza, guests can indulge in a delectable array of dishes meticulously prepared by the talented culinary team at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. From classic Roasted Pepper Olive Risotto to tantalizing Panzanella with Balsamic, and an assortment of irresistible desserts, this event promises to immerse diners in the authentic flavors and essence of Italy.

Mr. Sukhbir Singh, the General Manager at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the hotel's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. He stated, "At Novotel Hyderabad Airport, we strive to offer our guests a distinctive and unforgettable dining experience. 'Flavours of the World' celebrates the diverse culinary traditions from around the globe, and we are delighted to commence the series with the rich and savory delights of Italian cuisine. Our skilled chefs have curated a menu that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Italy, and we extend a warm invitation to all food enthusiasts to join us on this culinary odyssey."

Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure with 'Flavours of the World' at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, where each month promises to transport you to a different destination through the delights of its cuisine.